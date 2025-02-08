Amanda Owen inundated with support as she addresses 'lows' in family photo

Amanda Owen can always count on the support of her nine children, and the family all pulled their weight when it came to recently renovating a property, Anty Johns, on their Ravenseat Farm.

The family were back on our screens with Our Farm Next Door last year, and in a new post, Amanda reflected on the programme, addressing the "highs and lows" of the major project. "Our Farm Next Door," she wrote. "How it started. Here's how you can follow our journey, the highs, lows, and the even lowers. TONIGHT ON CHANNEL 4. 7:10 pm."

The photo carousel started with the derelict farmhouse, while subsequent photos showed how the building was entirely renovated, with animals walking past it.

Amanda's large brood also featured in the images, with eldest son Reuben even seen in one of the windows of the building.

The star's followers were quick to offer their support following Amanda's post, with one writing: "It's going to be amazing when you get it finished; you're doing a fantastic job of restoring it."

A second added: "Love the whole family, cannot wait to see them in the next series. Beautiful children, a credit to both parents," while a third shared: "Hope that it will become your beautiful home! Good luck."

Fans who followed the series have recently become confused as to whether Amanda and her family have now moved into the building following its renovations or if they continue to live in their former home.

Despite its beautiful views, Amanda admitted she lost sleep over worrying about the renovation, which required extra concrete to secure the walls in the 300-year-old cottage and the removal of nearby tree roots.

When speaking about the property's lack of foundations, Amanda said: "The description I got was, 'The house is stood on nothing. It's never been in as much of a precarious position ever in its whole existence.' That's why I couldn't sleep!"