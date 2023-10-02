Amanda Owen has fans saying same thing as Our Yorkshire Farm star posts rare family update

Amanda Owen sparked a sweet fan reaction at the weekend when she shared a rare family update from her sprawling Yorkshire farm.

Over on Instagram, the mother-of-nine uploaded a string of family snapshots featuring her three youngest children: Annas, Clemmy and Nancy.

WATCH: Inside Amanda Owen's Family Life

In one particularly wholesome image, the sibling trio could be seen posing for a selfie with their famous mum whilst wearing colourful knitted balaclavas and matching polka-dot coats.

Elsewhere, the former Our Yorkshire Farm star shared an image of herself tending to a sheep with the help of her mini-me daughter Annas. Too sweet!

© Instagram Amanda's daughters looked so grown-up!

"There's plenty to do whatever the weather [sun and rain emoji] & there's never a shortage of willing helpers," Amanda noted in her caption.

She went on to say: "All equipped with enthusiasm & smiles. [smiley face emoji] #yorkshire #shepherdess #outdoors #farm #children #sheep #saletime #autumn."

Amanda's loyal fans adored the rare family update, with one follower writing: "Lovely to see you posting, have missed the updates on the farm," while another chimed in: "It's definitely feeling Autumnal in the mornings and evenings, isn't it! All looking fab (Including the sheep!) Great to see."

© Instagram Amanda and her family live on a remote farm

Other fans couldn't help but notice how grown-up Amanda's little ones appeared to be. Stunned by their appearance, one follower wrote: "Lovely photos. The children are all growing up so fast," and another agreed: "Beautiful photo, they have grown so fast."

Amanda, 49, shares her adorable brood with her ex-husband Clive Owen. The former couple exchanged vows in 2000 and enjoyed a 22-year marriage until their split in 2022.

© Instagram Amanda shared a wholesome selfie

Over the course of their marriage, they welcomed nine children together: Raven, Reuben, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Annas, Clemmy and youngest, Nancy.

The duo announced their separation back in June 2022 via a joint statement. And in a post shared to social media, Amanda explained: "This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family.

© Channel 5 The couple announced their split in 2022

"Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children."

The mother-of-nine also discussed her split from Clive in an interview with MailOnline, in which she dismissed previous speculation about the reasons behind the separation.

© Instagram The TV star lives on a sprawling farm in Yorkshire

"There was nobody involved in the break-up with Clive and I don't understand why this is being suggested," she insisted. "I'm just getting on with my life as an independent woman, looking after the kids and my sheep."

Amanda's rare family update comes after Ravenseat farm quietly closed back in July, with a message on the website reading: "Ravenseat Farm is closed to visitors until further notice, so unfortunately we are not serving cream teas. Thank you for your understanding. Amanda."

This isn't the first time Amanda's farm has been subject to closure. Back in May 2022, members of the public were stopped from visiting due to the family being overwhelmed by the lambing season.