Exclusive: Louise Thompson on birth advice, mum fashion, and why jewellery has changed her life

Louise Thompson has been through a lot. The 33-year-old former Made In Chelsea star experienced a complicated delivery with her son Leo-Hunter, whom she shares with partner Ryan Libbey, and has since become a passionate advocate for birth trauma.

© Instagram Louise with her brother Sam, baby Leo and her partner Ryan

The sister of I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here's Sam Thompson has been slowly coming to terms with the experience, which left her with long-term post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

© Louise Thompson/Instagram Louise bravely shared her experinces with birth online

The stunning author, who recently published her book, Lucky, has been moving on with her life and has recently collaborated with Carrie Elizabeth Jewellery to produce a gorgeous capsule collection of trinkets.

HELLO! sat down with the star, who gave us the lowdown on style, motherhood, and her new jewellery venture.

Moving on after birth trauma

After a traumatic time, Louise is on the mend - and her journey is so inspiring. "I am actually doing really well. I’m definitely the best that I’ve been in the last three years and feel like I’m going from strength to strength. 2022 was a year of survival, 2023 was the year of fixing things, managing all the things in my life that had fallen apart, and 2024 has been a year of learning.

© Instagram Louise is doing really well

"I work with a life coach every week who’s amazing, and I find that routine is important for me, even when every day is different, finding things that feel routine within the day. And I’ve slowly now started exercising again, after not having the space for it for a really long time, and I eat really well. I’ve always had to be careful about what I eat due to having an Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and since having a stoma, every day’s a school day on that front, but I find eating well has a huge impact on how I feel, it definitely helps."

© Instagram Louise and her adorable son, Leo

Lots of women don't often talk about the experience of birth as they don't want to scare their peers. "I think there’s a fine line between educating and fearmongering. I think if we know, and have an open dialogue with the hospital, and we know what we’re going into, I actually feel there should be a birth manual that explains everything in a lot more detail and gives you more of an idea on what questions to ask along the way. There definitely needs to be better guidance," Louise muses.

Reflecting on life before Leo, Louise is refreshingly honest. "I naively thought that having a baby was going to be like having a wingman sitting in a bouncer whilst I worked at my laptop. I wish I had spent more time with babies, so I knew more of what it was like. Especially being the oldest sister, my brother doesn’t have kids yet, so I wish I’d been a bit more prepared and that I’d been told more about what to expect too."

Women are often scared of giving birth. Lousie has some great advice for having a calmer outlook. "Find a birthing partner, whether that’s your partner/husband/wife, or someone else who can advocate for you, step in, ask questions and deliver your birthing plan to the people in charge, especially if things don’t go to plan.

"Knowledge is power, and never feel too scared to speak up on something, because I believe we have an innate wisdom within us as pregnant women, so I think you have to trust your gut and if something doesn’t feel right speak up. Of course, trust the professionals, but also, don’t leave it too late and we know our bodies best."

Louise's two-year-old son Leo is adorable. "Waking up next to my son, in bed this morning, looking at him and thinking well nothing else really matters. The most important part of the day is lying in bed with him in the morning and evening, those are the truly special moments together."

Louise's sentimental jewellery collection

Now that she's able to find joy in her daily life, the time felt right for Louise to return to her passions.

Louise Thompson wearing her new jewellery collection, 'Lucky' with Carrie Elizabeth

Louise's Carrie Elizabeth collaboration came about very organically. "I’ve always wanted to do a jewellery collaboration. I love jewellery, I wear a lot of it. I feel like it’s the ultimate accessory and the perfect way to pull an outfit together, and to make even a simple outfit look super polished. A while back I was lucky enough to receive some gifting from Zoe Sugg’s Carrie Elizabeth collection and I wore it non-stop, especially the rings, and I was so impressed with the quality, and from then I knew Carrie Elizabeth felt like the perfect fit for a collaboration."

Louise's collection features stunning interchangeable charms

The pieces in the collection really spoke to Louise and her journey. "They had such a beautiful vision for the collaboration, as something really uplifting, using words like glimmer, glimmers of hope, flashes of light, and put together this wonderful moodboard of images we could work from and I was so inspired by it. Especially with everything I’ve been through and publishing my book, Lucky, earlier this year, I was truly ready to get stuck into a project that could represent that but also something I could be truly involved with from a creative perspective."

The 'Lucky Goddess' earrings have already sold out

Louise's favourite piece has a vintage feel to it. "My absolute favourite piece is the 'Lucky Star Set Vintage Chain', which is a beautiful chain with a carabiner on it and then you can buy individual charms and stack them over time, and all of the charms mean something special to me, they’re very symbolic of hope, love, light, luck, and the little cloud is a personal favourite. And there’s sparkly stuff too for those who love sparkles!"

"A lot of the pieces I have mean quite a lot to me and have been given to me by someone special to me. I have a signet ring from my father, my engagement ring from Ryan, and my brother also gave me a lovely gold ring for my birthday. They’re such special gifts and they represent a meaningful moment in time that you’ll never forget."

Louise the fashionista

We all have style icons, and Louise has a few, including royalty. "I love Olivia Palermo, she's really chic, everything fits her so well, but I’m actually going to go with the Princess of Wales. It's that thing about putting on clothes that just fit immaculately and give you confidence. And finally, Mary Kate and Ashley [Olsen], because I was a 90s girl I love their oversized coats and shaggy coats standing outside cafes - iconic."

© Getty Olivia Palermo is one of Louise's style icons

Louise's favourite look is one we can all get on board with. "Currently I really like well fitted jeans and a long sleeved T-shirt, because I prefer to cover my arms and I love an oversized trench coat that I just hide under."

© Getty Louise thinks the Princess of Wales is the best-dressed royal

When it comes to shopping. Louise goes far and wide.

"I love Flannels - great sales, Cos has some great autumnal pieces that feel premium but at a great price point, I love Nobody's Child, Aligne. I’ve been doing more shopping at luxury online retailers like Net A Porter and The Outnet when I have big events coming up, and I also love using Pinterest which sends me to new places. And I’ll also shop from small boutique brands that I’ll find on the likes of Not On The High Street to support smaller businesses. Basically, a big combination. If I’m going into a store, I love Liberty!"

Mum life and fashion

Lots of women feel ‘mumsy’ style-wise after having children and lose their fashion identity after becoming a mum. Louise understands why this happens.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Louise has an amazing wardrobe

"For the first three months, I basically wore the exact same thing every single day, a cashmere tracksuit from The White Company, because I simply didn’t have the capacity to think about what to wear, as I was so all over the place, so yes, I entirely lost my style following my traumatic birth, but now I feel more confident than ever. I focus on wearing things that are comfortable, fit well, so rather than steering towards what’s on trend, I steer toward what suits me and I feel good in, and I also try and rewear pieces a lot more now, and invest in items that I wear and style in a lot of different ways."



