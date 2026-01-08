Katherine LaNasa leads the best-dressed at The Pitt season 2 premiere

The cast of The Pitt proved they could pull off both scrubs and a daring red carpet look as they arrived at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles for the premiere of the show's second season on Wednesday. The premiere comes just days after the series garnered three wins at the Critics Choice Awards, including Best Drama Series.

Stars like Katherine LaNasa, Noah Wyle and Shawn Hatosy looked incredible on the glamorous night, nailing everything from sculptural gowns to dramatic pops of color. Join us as we deep dive into the best looks from the night, ahead of the show's highly-anticipated return.

Watch the trailer for season two below...

WATCH: Full length trailer for The Pitt season 2

1/ 11 © The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Katherine LaNasa Katherine, who stars as Nurse Dana Evans in The Pitt, was picture perfect in a striking pink dress with a sculptural off-the-shoulder neckline. The gown fell to her mid-calf, and she accessorized with a black clutch, pointed black heels and elegant earrings.



2/ 11 © The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Noah Wyle Noah, beloved star of The Pitt who plays Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, looked dapper in a maroon suit with a beige collared shirt and matching tie.



3/ 11 © Variety via Getty Images Supriya Ganesh Supriya, who portrays Dr. Samira Mohan on the show, wowed on the red carpet in a silky chocolate brown gown that hugged her figure. The dress featured a plunging cowl neckline, and she accessorized with a diamond necklace and matching bracelet.



4/ 11 © Getty Images Shawn Hatosy Dr. Jack Abbot himself arrived in a brown blazer over an olive brown vest and matching pants, with a white collared shirt and dark dress shoes to complete the look.



5/ 11 © Getty Images Alexandra Metz Alexandra, The Pitt's Dr. Yolanda Garcia, stunned in a deep brown oversized blazer with floral paneling, which she wore over a matching brown top and ruched miniskirt. She added black pointed heels and large gold hoops to complete the look.



6/ 11 © Variety via Getty Images Shabana Azeez Shabana plays Victoria Javadi in the hit series, and stole the show in a shimmering Barbie pink gown with a cowl neckline, spaghetti straps and a corseted waistline. She accessorized with delicate diamond earrings and rings.



7/ 11 © Getty Images Taylor Dearden Taylor, who portrays Dr. Melissa King, looked incredible in an oversized, cream-colored blazer with silver leaf embroidery cascading down her shoulders. Underneath, she wore a cream silk shirt with a white tie, and added simple silver earrings as the finishing touch.



8/ 11 © Variety via Getty Images Isa Briones Isa, who is Dr. Trinity Santos, arrived in a showstopping dress made of black satin and feathers. The bodice featured a cowl-like neckline and fluttery sleeves with a lace trim edge. The asymmetrical gathered hem was made from white feathers, and she added strappy black heels, silver drop earrings and a dramatic gelled curl across her forehead.



9/ 11 © Getty Images Sepideh Moafi Sepideh Moafi, one of The Pitt's newest cast members, turned heads in a black silk minidress with a plunging neckline, billowing sleeves and a hemline that fell to her mid-thigh. She added black heels and silver drop earrings to complete the look.



10/ 11 © Variety via Getty Images Amielynn Abellera Amielynn, better known as Nurse Perlah Alawi to fans, dazzled in a sparkling red dress with a high, draped neckline and asymmetrical sleeves. She accessorized with strappy red heels, a golden arm cuff, ornate gold earrings and neon yellow nail polish.

