I attended the Landman season 2 premiere with Demi Moore – here's what really happened

Spending my Sunday evening reporting on a red carpet is not the usual end to the week, so it was rather exciting to attend the season two premiere of Landman, starring Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, and mega Hollywood star Demi Moore. But behind the glitz and glamour, what was it really like being on the red carpet? In short, it was absolutely freezing; however, the show has a lot of buzz and great talent, so I was eager to see the cast (and don't worry – there are no spoilers ahead for anyone that hasn't watched season one).
For anyone who hasn't watched the show, season one focuses on crisis executive Tommy Norris (played by Billy) trying to take his oil company all the way to the top during the boom. The drama is set in Texas and is about billionaires trying to get rich in the oil industry, a dangerous game to play. The cast features powerful, sassy female roles, such as Angela Norris, Tommy's ex-wife, and Cami Miller, the wife of Monty Miller (Jon Hamm), the owner of M-Tex and Tommy's business partner. There are plenty of high heels and explosive Western scenes across the first ten episodes in season one.
There was a festive feeling in the air in Leicester Square, thanks to the Christmas markets and all the trees lit up with fairy lights. The set-up for the Landman premiere included a beige carpet, designed to look like the dusty Western deserts, and thankfully, there were some huge heaters to keep us warm. There was a lot of anticipation for the arrival of Demi Moore in particular, who, of course, is a huge Hollywood star with critical acclaim, starring in films such as The Substance, Ghost, and Charlie's Angels. However, there was a chill in the air that night, and the media standing in the press line couldn't help but wonder if the celebrities would chat, considering the severe cold...
First to come and chat was Billy Bob Thornton, who was very calm and approachable. The 70-year-old star's fashion look was very quirky, styling a grey beanie under a red fedora. Honestly, the more layers he had, the better, given the cold. I asked him how the identity of his character has changed since the end of season one, and he spoke exclusively to HELLO! about this season, allowing more "emotion from Tommy" and "more from the heart."
On getting to work with Demi to shape his character dynamic with her, he said: "Taylor [Sheridan]'s writing is so tight. He's a great writer, and he knows who he is writing for, so it's not hard for us. All we have to do is go to work, and it just works." I managed to throw in a third question to ask who he would play if he could choose another character, and he said, "James Gordon 'cause he gets to be crazy and eat a lot."
I then got to speak to the stunning Ali Larter, who was eager to tell me about one particular scene in season two that she was excited for audiences to see: "The white truffle scene."
On working with Billy and Demi, she highly praised her castmates, saying, "You just feel it in the respect around you and how you treat the crew. The whole cast is really generous; they get along; they are all incredible, and there’s a joy to the show even in the difficult scenes - they are instilled with love." It is clear that all the actors got along really well, and as a spectator, you could feel that energy.
Sadly, I did not get to speak to Demi on the red carpet, but I was mesmerised by her bejeweled gown, which was from the ERDEM SS26 Look 42 collection. I can confirm that Demi, 63, looks incredible in person. While she didn't stop for the press line, she did chat to several waiting fans despite the cold, taking her time to make everyone she spoke to feel special.
We then headed inside Cineworld for the screening of the first episode of season two. When we found our seats, we were given complimentary popcorn and a drink of our choice. Before the show started, the three stars came into the cinema and took part in a short Q&A. Demi said she was very "lucky" to get to work with Billy again, reinforcing that the cast shares a lot of love for each other, and promised "twists and turns" for her character in season two.
I thought the acting was very strong! The writer Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) is already known for his great writing, and the nuanced comedy in the show definitely stood out for me. An actress who particularly stood out for me was Michelle Randolph, who plays Ainsley Norris (the daughter of Tommy and Angela), and she had great comedic timing in one particular scene. Also, the addition of Sam Elliott as Tommy's father, T.L. Norris, is sure to be a great role, as Sam is a phenomenal actor.
After the show, we headed to the NoMad Hotel, a ten-minute walk away, for the afterparty. The venue was incredible, boasting a huge chandelier in the foyer and marble floors, and the elevated dress code completed the exclusive vibe.
We didn't see any of the cast at the afterparty. However, there were a few curtained rooms where the stars perhaps found more private spots. We were instead occupied by the DJ, who stood in front of a big poster promoting Landman. It was a busy party and everyone was chatting with their wine or drink of choice. My friend overheard a few conversations name dropping BBC or Channel 4, so it's likely that most invitees were from the media scene or Paramount+.
There were a few spicy margaritas on hand, and the food was outstanding. The menu included a range of dishes such as shiitake tacos, pumpkin risotto, chocolate mousse, and lemon meringue. It is safe to say that we were very full and tired by the end of the evening.
Honestly, I think the show is perfect for fans of Yellowstone or 1923 and anyone who loves a Western drama with a bit of a bite. The female characters are feisty and strong. There is also a lot of humour in the script, which balances out the heavier topic of the oil industry. So, will I be watching? Absolutely! Season three seems inevitable.