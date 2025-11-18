I attended the Landman season 2 premiere with Demi Moore – here's what really happened

First to come and chat was Billy Bob Thornton, who was very calm and approachable. The 70-year-old star's fashion look was very quirky, styling a grey beanie under a red fedora. Honestly, the more layers he had, the better, given the cold. I asked him how the identity of his character has changed since the end of season one, and he spoke exclusively to HELLO! about this season, allowing more "emotion from Tommy" and "more from the heart."

On getting to work with Demi to shape his character dynamic with her, he said: "Taylor [Sheridan]'s writing is so tight. He's a great writer, and he knows who he is writing for, so it's not hard for us. All we have to do is go to work, and it just works." I managed to throw in a third question to ask who he would play if he could choose another character, and he said, "James Gordon 'cause he gets to be crazy and eat a lot."