The Repair Shop star Will Kirk's fans rally around him in favour of major life change

When Will Kirk, 40, isn't busy on his woodwork projects or appearing on The Repair Shop, he's also a doting dad to two young children that he shares with wife Polly. Despite his busy agenda, the TV star is seeking to add a new addition to the mix – a dog! However, he's admitted his wife of four years, Polly, is going to take some convincing. See what advice Will's Instagram followers gave for him to encourage her to change her mind…

On Wednesday, Will shared a sweet selfie with a neighbour's pooch and admitted he fell "in love". He explained: "I had the pleasure of walking my neighbor's dog today, and I think I'm in love. She reminded me of my dog when I was younger. Any suggestions of ways I could convince my wife to get one? #doglover #dogsofinstagram #dogsitting #dogwalkers."

Fans were keen to help Will on his mission, and the advice came pouring in. Many followers pointed out the strong bond between children and pets as being a plus side. "Children love being raised with dogs," was one of the popular answers, which received over 50 likes. Similarly, this comment got close to 80 likes: "I'm a strong believer in that children should be brought up with animals, they learn to love and respect them from an early age." I personally grew up with a dog in the family, and I have such wonderful memories from that time period. The PDSA have a whole list of benefits for raising children with animals, including "pets help keep kids active" and "a pet can teach children about emotional intelligence, as they learn how to respond to the needs of others."

© Instagram Will has shared a few snippets of his new life in Surrey including this snap of his daughter at church

Another convincing angle was a motivational one, with a fan writing: "They're great company, a reason to get out of bed in the morning and venturing to new places for epic sniffaries!" Others came up with potential middle ground solutions, such as a trial run. One explained: "The site Borrow My Doggy [where] people who need dog walkers, etc list themselves, then you can spend time with a dog and see if you like it."

Who is Will Kirk's wife?

© Instageam Will and his wife Polly attending a beautiful wedding in the Cotswolds

Will Kirk's wife Polly Snowdon is a Psychologist and seems to prefer being out of the limelight and rarely features on his social media, however, to celebrate 15 years of being together, he did share a sweet throwback snap of the pair looking so loved up. In 2021, they said 'I do' at the Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester before heading to Arlington Row in Bibury.

Although Will is notoriously private about his family life, he has previously spoken to us about his role as a dad, when his daughter was born telling HELLO!: "I love her so much. I'm absolutely in love. It's the best thing I've ever done, I think, having a child."

In 2024, the family upped sticks moved their two young children out of London and into the countryside in order to enjoy a quieter pace of life. He has since tagged Farnham as his location, a charming market town in Surrey, where detached properties have an average price of £977,509.