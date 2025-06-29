Will Kirk's two children are beyond adorable in rare footage from family holiday

Furniture expert Will Kirk sparked the sweetest fan reaction at the weekend when he posted a montage of video clips documenting his recent family holiday.

In the clip, which was shared to Instagram, the Repair Shop star included several adorable segments with his two young children.

One video showed his curly-haired daughter riding in a golf buggy alongside Will's wife Polly, while another showed the brother and sister duo sitting together in the shade beside the crystal-clear sea.

Elsewhere, Will included a snapshot of his baby boy's teeny toes, in addition to a heart-melting image of himself tenderly kissing his son on the cheek while relaxing at the beach.

Alongside his post, the TV star, 40, simply included the Greek flag emoji, as well as a red love heart and the sun emoji.

Will's fans and friends were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section, with one writing: "Beautiful. I just love squishy little baby feet", while another added: "Love those little feet and tiny toes", and a third chimed in: "Oh those adorable baby legs!!! So cute!! Enjoy your downtime!"

© Instagram The Repair Shop's Will Kirk and his wife Polly

The Repair Shop star shares his two children with his wife of nearly four years, Polly Snowdon. The couple, who wed in August 2021, expanded their family for the first time in July 2022 with the arrival of their daughter, and went to expand their brood for a second time in October 2024.

© Instagram Will and Polly welcomed their daugther in 2022

Will's relocation

While Polly and Will initially put down roots in London, the couple are now raising their family in a stunning Surrey home which they're now in the process of renovating.

The pair have already tackled the master bedroom, first ripping up the carpets and sanding down the oak floorboards, before replacing the built-in wardrobes with practical alternatives.

© Instagram The Repair Shop star has been completing lots of DIY projects at his Surrey home

Although Will is notoriously private about his life away from the cameras, he did share a glimpse inside his family's relocation during an appearance on Alan Titchmarsh's Love Your Weekend.

"Since I last saw you, I moved from a flat in London, and I've moved out to Surrey in a Victorian house. I've been doing a lot of gardening," he said, adding: "Back in London, I had a balcony with a few dying plants, and now I have got a garden."

© Instagram The family relocated to the countryside in 2024

Reflecting on how he and his wife approached their home transformation differently, Will continued: "My wife was very firm with, 'Let's start with the inside of the house first before we paint the front door and start doing the garden,' but I went straight to the garden."

Laughing, he went on to say: "The people before us had a hot tub there. There is a big brown patch, and I thought, 'What would Alan do?'"