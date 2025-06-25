Michelle Keegan fans jump to her defence after star shares 'wholesome' new photos of baby daughter Palma

Michelle Keegan delighted fans on Tuesday when she shared a carousel of recent snapshots featuring her baby daughter, Palma.

Among the pictures, the Our Girl actress included a precious picture that showed the tiny tot posing with two wooden plaques marking 3 months since her arrival into the world. While Palma's face was hidden from view, her teeny hand was just visible.

Elsewhere, the mother-of-one, 38, included a heart-melting image of her husband Mark Wright bonding with their little daughter. The former TOWIE star looked every inch the doting dad as he sweetly tended to Palma while relaxing at home.

A trio of metallic balloons inscribed with the words "best dad ever!" floated above their heads.

© Instagram Mark was seen sweetly bonding with Palma

Aside from sharing family photos, Michelle also shared snapshots of recent "moments of happiness". One showed her playing Padel, another showed the star taking part in a Reformer Pilates session, and a third snap showed Michelle's stunning bathroom complete with a spectacular garden view.

"To other people these are just pictures, to me these are moments of happiness," the TV star wrote in her caption.

© Instagram The actress enjoys playing Padel

Fans and friends adored the wholesome update, with one writing: "Gorgeous," while a second remarked: "Precious times and you look amazing too Michelle", and a third chimed in: "I Love a bath with a view".

Amongst the comments, one fan noted: "You look amazing!! Well done for getting body fit so quick!! Enjoy all these amazing first moments," which prompted a response from another fan in support of Michelle, which read: "I don't think getting body fit is a mother's priority".

Mark and Michelle, who tied the knot in 2015, confirmed that they'd welcomed their first child together in March. At the time, they shared a black-and-white image of their newborn on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl [heart emoji] Palma Elizabeth Wright 06.03.25".

While the pair have largely kept their daughter out of the spotlight, Mark has spoken about his experience of being a first-time dad. Speaking to Olly Murs on his Heart radio show, the father-of-one said: "It's the biggest achievement of my life, it's all I think about."

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2015

He was also quick to praise his wife, whom he described as a "superhuman". In a loving tribute, he remarked: "Obviously hats go off to my wife, she is an absolute superhuman, a superhero for bringing this baby into the world."

© Instagram Mark has waxed lyrical about his new role as a father

Mark continued: "It makes you realise what our mums did for us and makes me have so much more respect that I already had and what women had to go through.

"It's a very special feeling. I can't really put it into words. We've waited a little bit of time; we've chased our dreams and our careers and now we're here. We've got a baby."