Chris Pratt reveals his father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger's special 'love language'

Chris Pratt has revealed his father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger's special 'love language' when he was given a 'massive' present over the holidays by the Terminator star.

The 46-year-old appeared on the The Graham Norton Show on Friday to detail the extraordinarily generous gift. "His love language is giving gifts, that's for sure. He just goes all out with his gifts," he said. "This year, one was like a six foot by eight foot portrait painting of all three of my children and him as Santa Claus, and it's very lifelike and it's very big and it's him as Santa Claus and then the three kids peeking around the Christmas tree seeing him eat a cookie."

"Yeah, I'm not sure exactly what we're supposed to do with that for the rest of the year," he added cheekily.

"I think we'll have to break that out in November sometime. It's big, it's in a frame and it's a big massive [painting]."

© Getty Images Arnold Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt attend Netflix's "FUBAR"

"It was a very thoughtful gift, and he also gave me a pair of crocodile boots that he wore in a movie, we have the same size feet," he said.

Chris is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger who recently shared a rare photo of her parents, Maria Shriver and Arnold, together with her one million Instagram followers.

© Instagram Chris with his wife Katherine and their 4 kids

The mom-of-three and wife to Chris, also shared wintry moments with her brothers, Patrick Schwarzenegger, 32, and Christopher Schwarzenegger, 28. The Schwarzenegger family came together to celebrate the holidays, showing that after divorce, family fun can still be had.

Katherine's parents were married for 25 years after meeting at a charity tennis tournament. Maria and Arnold went on to become a political power couple. Arnold, who started out as a bodybuilder and an action movie star, served as Governor of California from 2003 to 2011.

© Instagram Photo shared by Katherine Schwarzenegger on Instagram from Fourth of July weekend featuring her husband Chris Pratt

While Arnold was the governor, Maria was a productive First Lady – prioritizing serve, volunteerism, and food insecurity. While most governors live in the California Governor's Mansion located in Sacramento, Maria and Arnold chose to raise their four children in Los Angeles.

Two years ago, Katherine honored her parent's time in office on social media, writing: "With my mama by his side, they were a dynamic duo for the state and both complimented each other as partners in serving CA. I'm so proud of what they accomplished during my dad's term as governor and always proud of the work they both continue to do."