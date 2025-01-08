Chris Pratt's powerful personal message amid 'devastating' tragedy close to $15.6m home

Chris Pratt has shared a powerful personal message with his followers on social media amid the devastating wildfires that are ripping through California.

One of the current three wildfires is, according to the BBC, located in the Pacific Palisades area, an upscale neighborhood in Los Angeles, where the Parks and Recreation actor lives with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and their children.

Although it's not known if Chris and Katherine have had to evacuate their family from their $15.6 million mansion, the star did share a passionate message sending his thoughts and prayers to those who have been affected.

© FilmMagic, Getty Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger live in the Palisades

"Please send prayers and strength tonight to everyone in Los Angeles affected by these devastating fires. Los Angeles is in a state of emergency and over 30,000 have been ordered to evacuate," Chris said on Instagram.

"Thank you to the brave firefighters and first responders who are working tirelessly to protect lives, homes, and wildlife as they battle fast-moving wildfire fueled by fierce winds.

"You are true heroes, and we are endlessly grateful for your sacrifice and courage. Let's all come together to support one another during this tough time."

Chris' sentiments were echoed in the comments by his followers and some were quick to send well-wishes to the actor and his family in return.

"Thinking of you guys. Sending prayers to everyone tonight," said one follower. Another noted: "We are praying for the state of California, all residents, our loved ones and firefighters."

A third added: "So horrifying! What a nightmare. Prayers to all who have to endure this terror."

Chris and Katherine's family home in the Pacific Palisades

Chris and Katherine bought their home in the celebrity-populated area of the Palisades in 2021 for $15.6 million and since then they have grown their family.

The couple, who wed in 2019, are mom and dad to two daughters, Lyla, four, and two-year-old Eloise, while Chris is a father to his eldest, Jack, who he welcomed with his first wife, Anna Faris.

© Instagram Chris and Katherine's home in LA

More recently, Chris and Katherine welcomed their third child together, a baby boy, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt in November.

Though their mansion is more than fit for their large family, the couple will soon be vacating their property in favor of a new home they've been building from scratch down the road in Brentwood.

© Instagram Chris and Katherine in their garden at home

Katherine and Chris bought their new home in 2023 but soon after demolished it with the intention of building their own property on the land.

Permit records obtained by Robb Report show that the couple will work with L.A. architect Ken Ungar, known for his modern farmhouse-style mansions, to build a new home in its place.

© Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Shutterstock Chris and Katherine married in 2019

The new property will reportedly be a two-story farmhouse with a swimming pool and a pool house.

Their move did raise some eyebrows in the architect and real estate world however since they bought the Zimmerman House, an iconic building in the area that was famously designed by architect Craig Ellwood in 1953 with beautiful mid-century architecture in mind.