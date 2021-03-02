Everything you need to know about Bob Saget: career, net worth and family Find out more about the Full House star here

Bob Saget has been a regular face on TV for many years now. While he first rose to prominence as a comedian and actor in the 1980s, starring in Full House, these days he is known for his risqué humour and stand up comedy.

But just how much has the star earned over the years? Keep reading to find out all about his incredible wealth...

How did Bob Saget become famous?

Robert Saget, better known as Bob, was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 17, 1956, making him 64 years old. After studying film at college, Bob got his first taste of fame doing comedy bits on CBS's The Morning Program in 1987. However, it was when he was cast as Danny Tanner on the sitcom Full House that he became the household name he is today.

Bob starred as Dan on Full House and revival series Fuller House

The series, which ran for eight seasons between 1987 and 1995, was an instant hit and also launched the careers of the Olsen twins. Bob reprised his role as single dad Danny in the revival series Fuller House which landed on Netflix in 2016.

Bob is also known to audiences for hosting the incredibly popular clip show America's Funniest Home Videos and for narrating the TV series How I Met Your Mother. While Bob doesn't appear on the show, he appeared as the older Ted Mosby via voiceover in every one of the show's 208 episodes.

Bob star's in this week's To Tell The Truth

More recently, he appeared on season two of the hit FOX series The Masked Singer. Unfortunately, because of Bob's distinctive height, voice and humour, nearly all of the show's panellists knew it was the former Full House star, and he was eliminated in week two of the competition.

What is Bob Saget's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bob is currently worth an estimated $50 million. Bob has earned his fortune mainly through his work in television and comedy.

Aside from his on-screen roles, Bob has also amassed his fortune through his stand-up comedy tours and his podcast, titled Bob Saget's Here For You. In 2014 he also penned an autobiography.

Does Bob Saget have children?

Bob married high school sweetheart Sherri Kramer in 1982 and together, the couple welcomed three children, twins Aubrey and Lara Melanie and younger daughter Jennifer Belle. Sadly, after 15 years of marriage, the two went their separate ways in 1997, two years after Full House came to an end.

Bob shares three daughters with his ex-wife Sherri

While Bob tends to keep his family out of the spotlight, he did make a rare comment about his home life to Parade. "The best thing I've done, the highest thing in my whole life is my daughters," he said. "If everything in my life is raised to the level of how great they are then that would be a great thing to have achieved."

In 2018, the comedian tied the knot again, this time to real estate mogul Kelly Rizzo.

