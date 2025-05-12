Riley Keough and her twin sisters' tribute will break your heart as they remember Lisa Marie Presley 

Daisy Jones & the Six star Riley Keough celebrated Mother's Day with a touching tribute to her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley. Early on Sunday, May 11, Riley, 35, shared a throwback photo with her mom and twin sisters, Finley and Harper Lockwood, 16, to her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

The foursome all posed with soft smiles and their signature long hair. Riley wrote: "Thinking of all the mamas today. And our angel mama."

She also reposted photos that Finley and Harper shared of their mom, in which Finley wrote, "2 years. I love you always."

© Instagram Riley, Lisa Marie, Finley, and Harper

Riley is the oldest of four siblings, including her late brother Benjamin Keough who tragically died by suicide in 2020. She lost her mom in January 2023 after complications from surgery. Since then, Riley has become a thoughtful steward of her family's legacy – both publicly and personally.

Most recently, she honored her mother's legacy by completing From Here to the Great Unknown, a memoir based on Lisa Marie's own recordings. The book was co-authored by Riley and co-narrated by Julia Roberts. It offers an intimate portrait of Lisa Marie's life, covering her childhood at Graceland, her complicated romantic relationships, and her journey as a mother.

"It was definitely emotional," Riley reflected to PEOPLE about writing the book. "How open and honest [my mom] was in the tapes is something that I envy and respect."

© Getty Images Riley and Lisa Marie on the red carpet

Following Lisa Marie's passing, Riley became the sole trustee of the Graceland estate. This appointment did not come without a slew of drama. Her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, 79, contested an amendment to Lisa Marie's will which made Riley the sole trustee, as opposed to her.

But the drama seems to have cooled down. Riley's attorney, Justin Gold, said that his client was "very content with the settlement." Finally squashing the beef, Riley and Priscilla even attended the 75th Primetime Emmys together.

© Michael Buckner Riley and Priscilla at the Emmys

This Mother's Day marks Riley's second as a mom. She and her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, welcomed their daughter, Tupelo Storm, 2, via surrogate in 2022. The name honors Elvis Presley's birthplace, Tupelo, Mississippi, and her late brother Benjamin's middle name, Storm.

She shared her thoughts on motherhood with Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show: "I think that there's an idea of what you're supposed to be as a mother."

© The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean Riley and Drew both admitted they are 'untraditional mothers'

"When I had my child," she continued. "I had this idea of what motherhood would be like. And then I would be at home…and it was really hard for me."

It seems that Riley is carrying on the legacy of raising strong, loving women. In September of last year, Riley explained her parenting style to PEOPLE: "It's really loving and tactile and smothering – no boundaries." Riley also added that becoming a mother has made her even more reflective about her childhood, her mother's choices, and the kind of future she wants to create for her daughter.