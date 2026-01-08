The Pitt star Noah Wyle steps out with lookalike kids in rare family appearance

Noah Wyle was a proud dad on Wednesday night at the season two premiere of The Pitt, as his two eldest children joined him on the red carpet to celebrate the hit show's return.

The 54-year-old looked dapper in a maroon suit paired with a beige shirt and tie and black dress shoes. Beside him was his wife of ten years, Sara Wyle, who showcased her svelte figure in a sleeveless gold gown with a waist cut-out, and accessorized with stacked gold earrings.

© Variety via Getty Images Noah beamed with pride while surrounded by his family

His 23-year-old daughter, Auden, stunned in a sheer black gown with floral detailing, long sleeves and a thigh slit. She added sheer black spotted pantyhose, a black clutch and drop earrings to complete the look, and wore her brunette locks in a chic updo.

Noah's son, Owen, 20, arrived in a pinstripe black suit with a black button-up shirt and black dress shoes. Not in attendance at the event was Noah and Sara's 10-year-old daughter, Frances, whom they welcomed a year after they tied the knot in 2014.

See the trailer for The Pitt season two below...

WATCH: Full length trailer for The Pitt season 2

Sara received a special mention from Noah just days prior during his acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Drama Series at the Critics Choice Awards.

"I can't even tell you how moved I am," he began. "I owe everybody at this table everything: from my partner Scott Gemmill [creator of The Pitt], to Sarah Aubrey and Joey Chavez at HBO Max, to everybody at Warner Bros., to my beautiful wife Sara, to my co-stars, to my co-writers, to the directors who make the show, to our crew, to our cast."

He met the actress, who has appeared in projects like Californication, Nip/Tuck and Leverage: Redemption, in 2010, and they married four years later.

The ER actor was formerly married to make-up artist Tracy Warbin, whom he met on the set of The Myth of Fingerprints in 1996, and whom he welcomed his two eldest children with. The pair went their separate ways in 2009 and officially divorced in 2010.

© Getty Images Noah shares his eldest children with his first wife, Tracy Warbin

Auden and Owen are following in their father's footsteps and pursuing a career in the entertainment industry, with the former appearing alongside her dad in Leverage: Redemption, and in the upcoming projects California Skate and The Vanishing Tour.

Owen, meanwhile, is a college student who is "taking all sorts of film classes with an eye towards ending up in this industry somewhere," as Noah told People.

© Instagram Noah and Sarah tied the knot in 2014

"I tell him every day it's a big tent. We've got truck drivers, lawyers, carpenters. But he really likes the circus, and so it's gonna be hard to keep him out from under the big tent," he added. "I've tried to make this business seem difficult and challenging, which it is. And they don't have any illusions that lightning strikes often in the same place."

Despite their interest in the industry, Noah revealed that Auden and Owen were yet to watch ER, one of TV's most iconic shows and the series in which their dad starred from 1994 to 2009.

© Instagram Noah's eldest children are following him into the industry

"Neither one of my older kids has watched. They've watched more Grey's Anatomy than they have ER. It's a point of contention," he told the publication.

"However, the older they get and the more they seem interested in this business, the more I kind of want to hold that up as something that they might want to engage in. But you know, they're watching The Pitt." The show has captured the attention of millions around the world, and has already been renewed for a third season, which is likely to drop in early 2027.