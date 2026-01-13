Timothy Busfield surrenders to police amid child abuse allegations

Timothy Busfield has surrendered to police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, days after a warrant was issued for his arrest in relation to child abuse charges. The 68-year-old shared the news in a video obtained by TMZ, in which he denied any wrongdoing and maintained his innocence.

Timothy appeared to be standing inside his lawyer's office in Albuquerque as he directly addressed his supporters. "Hi everybody, it's Tim," he began. "I'm sure most of you know, that are watching this, that I was ordered to come to Albuquerque – I'm here now."

© Getty Images Timothy denied any wrongdoing in the video

"I got the call Friday night, I had to get a lawyer," he continued. "Saturday, I got in the car, drove 2,000 miles to Albuquerque. I'm gonna confront these lies. They're horrible."

"They're all lies, and I did not do anything to those little boys, and I'm gonna fight it. I'm gonna fight it with a great team, and I'm gonna be exonerated, I know I am, because this is all so wrong and all lies."

"So hang in there, and hopefully I'm out real soon and back to work. I love everybody for supporting me, thank you," Timothy concluded.

The actor, best known for starring in The West Wing, Thirtysomething, Revenge of the Nerds and Field of Dreams, was charged with criminal sexual contact with a minor on Friday, January 9, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. The US Marshals Service joined the search for him on Tuesday after he was unable to be found by law enforcement.

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images He was best known for starring in The West Wing

The police affidavit details an investigation of alleged sexual abuse of twin boys, now 11, during the filming of the TV show The Cleaning Lady, while Timothy served as a director of the second season.

The investigation had begun back in November 2024 after a doctor at the University of New Mexico Hospital raised the alarm about the alleged abuse. The affidavit details how Timothy denied these claims and alleged that the boys' mother "wanted revenge" for replacing her sons with other actors on the show.

© ABC via Getty Images He turned himself in to police in Albuquerque

The network, Warner Bros. Television, released a statement after the arrest warrant was issued on Friday, assuring that it was taking all necessary measures to protect its staff. "The health and safety of our cast and crew is always our top priority, especially the safety of minors on our productions," the statement read.

"We take all allegations of misconduct very seriously and have systems in place to promptly and thoroughly investigate, and when needed, take appropriate action. We are aware of the current charges against Mr. Busfield and have been and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement."

© Getty Images He is married to Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert

Timothy's wife, Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert, shared in a statement that she was "not making public statements at this time" as she was "honoring the request of Tim's lawyers not to speak publicly while the legal process unfolds".

"During this period, her focus is on supporting and caring for their very large family, as they navigate this moment. Melissa stands with and supports her husband and will address the public at an appropriate time. We ask that their privacy be respected."