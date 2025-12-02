Next gen 'Nepo' babies: Meet the rising stars with famous parents breaking through in 2026 - including Teddy Wiilliams

While it had been looming since the days of the pandemic in 2020, the term "nepo baby" first officially left its mark on public consciousness in December 2022, after New York Magazine published a divisive cover.

On the front page were the likes of Ben Platt, Maude Apatow, Lily Rose Depp, Maya Hawke and Zoe Kravitz, the strap line reading: "She has her mother's eyes. And her agent."

While the term was in part met with some backlash, it has since been embraced by some little darlings of the A-list variety, including the likes of Hailey Bieber, who revealed she actually embraces the label, not only by wearing a T-shirt adorned with the term but also in recent interviews.

© GC Images Shortly after the cover was released, Hailey donned this T-shirt in January 2023

Appearing on the In Your Dreams Podcast with Owen Thiele, the Rhode founder referred to herself as a "full-blown nepo baby" and explained that at the heart of the term is privilege.

"It's really just a conversation about privilege. So I think it's just a conversation of awareness and understanding," she said.

© Getty Images Stranger Things starlet Maya Hawke and her director dad Ethan

Meanwhile, others have explained that nepotism only gets you so far, the aforementioned Stranger Things actress Maya, telling Rolling Stone: "You will get chances for free, but the chances will not be infinite; so you have to keep working and do a good job. If you do a bad job, the chances will stop."

Though their parents are famous, no doubt they are stars in their own right. Keep scrolling to see the list of next-generation nepo-babies who are the ones to watch.

1/ 4 © Mike Marsland/WireImage Mia Threapleton Kate Winslet's daughter, Mia Threapleton, 25, who starred in her first on-screen project in 2014, had the world talking about her talent and just how much she is like her famous actress mother when she stepped out at the Cannes Film Festival last year. Mia was a standout star in The Phoenician Scheme, which debuted at the iconic festival.Talking about her daughter's career, Kate said she always "suspected" her daughter would act while appearing on Lorraine in 2021. "She's away now in the Czech Republic, about to start on a TV series over there' she said at the time. "She slipped under the radar, and the people who cast her had absolutely no idea that she was my daughter. That was important for her self-esteem." While it isn't clear what is next for the actress, no doubt her next project is right around the corner.

2/ 4 © PA Images via Getty Images Teddy Williams A bridesmaid for British royalty and now a budding actress, Theodora 'Teddy' Williams, 13, - the daughter of singer Robbie Williams and actress Ayda Field - has made her feature film debut in Tinsel Town, which had its premiere in London last week. It also stars Kiefer Sutherland and Danny Dyer, making it quite the star-studded cast to be a part of for the young actress' very first screen role. Before her hard launch into the industry, Teddy was kept away from the spotlight as a young child, the one exception being when she joined Princess Charlotte as a bridesmaid for Princess Euegnie and Jack Brooksbank in 2012.

3/ 4 © Getty Images Aran Murphy Last month, while appearing on the Graham Norton Show, Irish actor Cillian Murphy told a story about his boys meeting Taylor Swift, and the camera panned to show his son Aran, 18, in the audience. It turns out that Aran is a budding actor just like his dad, and is set to star in an adaptation of Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel, which is directed by Taika Waititi. Talking about his son's talent and his slice of nepotism, Cillian told the Telegraph in 2024: "One of my friends saw him in a play and said, 'Cill, he’s better looking, he’s a better actor, he’s younger, and he’s taller. You’re [expletive].' We'll see. People are smart enough to judge you on your talent. There’s no way any kid will get by on nepotism alone. Everyone in this business gets found out unless they’re good, and he’s a good little actor. "But we’re not putting him under any pressure. If he decides to become a musician or a poet or a farmer or a chef, that’s up to him. It may not be the thing he does, but he’s really good at it."

4/ 4 © Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W M Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban Budding model Sunday Rose, the 17-year-old daughter of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban hard hard-launched her modelling career last October by opening the Miu Miu show, one of the most prestigious slots in one of the most prestigious shows of Paris Fashion Week. While the teenager is just at the start of her career, according to her Hollywood actress mum, she's well prepared for life in the spotlight. "I'm raising teenage girls right now, and it's fascinating. I think they have an armour that we didn’t get, or that I certainly didn't get," the Australian-born star told Ariana Grande for Interview magazine. She added: "They don't take a lot of things personally. They shrug it off."