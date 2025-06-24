Viewers can’t stop thinking about ‘perfect’ dystopian horror with Oscar winner

Viewers can't get enough of the latest dystopian horror from Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle, hailing it a 'perfect' watch.

It's been 23 years since Danny Boyle first released 28 Days Later, a cult film starring Cillian Murphy that's said to have transformed the horror genre.

Now, the latest instalment of the horror series stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes – and viewers can't stop watching.

© Miya Mizuno What are fans saying? It's safe to say the film has gone down well with viewers, with many praising its cinematography and hailing it a must-watch. Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Can’t stop thinking about the cinematography of #28YearsLater," while another added: "Watched it for a second time last night. It’s kind of perfect, almost feels like a wacky film that I’d expect from a South Korean director but with British sensibilities. Possibly superior to the original, it makes choices that restore your faith in original cinema."

© Sony Pictures A third person penned: "Keep thinking about how 28 years later is actually the most tender, endearing film of the year. They continued: "Really under my skin the idea of starting with memento mori and effortlessly landing at memento amoris. Brilliant writing from Alex Garland and career best from Ralph Fiennes."



© Miya Mizuno Fans were especially impressed with Danny Boyle's choice to film on iPhones, with one person writing: "I hope 28 Years Later remains in the conversation throughout the year because it has some of the best cinematography I’ve seen in a film so far this year. "The fact it was largely shot with iPhones feels like a sizable achievement that should be properly honored."

© Sony Pictures What is 28 Years Later about? The film follows on from the previous two instalments – 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later – and charts the coming-of-age journey of 12-year-old Spike, as his father takes him on a harrowing hunting trip. The official synopsis reads: "It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. "One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. "When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well."

© Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Who stars in 28 Years Later? Leading the cast are Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) as Isla, Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick-Ass) as Jamie, Alfie Williams as Spike and Ralph Fiennes (Schindler's List, Harry Potter) as Dr. Ian Kelson. Other cast members include: Jack O’Connell (Skins) as Sir Jimmy Crystal, Erin Kellyman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as Jimmy Ink and Edvin Ryding (Young Royals) as Erik Sundqvist.

How to watch 28 Years Later

28 Years Later is available to watch in cinemas now.