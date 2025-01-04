Holly Willoughby ushers in the New Year with surprising selfie

While most celebrities mark the New Year with a sweet family photo or a glamorous snap of themselves sparkling in sequins, champagne glass in hand, Holly Willoughby, 43, took a refreshingly unconventional approach to the ritual.

The former This Morning presenter ditched tradition and rang in 2025 with a quirky selfie, setting the tone for a year full of fun.

Holly posed alongside her friend and fellow showbiz sweetheart Abbey Clancy, 38. The selfie depicted the pair pulling playful faces while sitting outdoors. Holly donned a camel knit cardigan, with her blonde locks scraped back and held in place by a pair of black sunglasses.

The Dancing on Ice host opted for her signature radiant makeup with a pinch of rosy blush, a subtle bronze eye, and a pink glossy lip.

Meanwhile, Abbey posed behind her pal in a black crew-neck sweater. The Therapy Crouch podcast host styled her luscious blonde tresses into soft waves, while her makeup was also kept natural with a nude glossy lip and bronzed cheek.

Holly captioned the hilarious selfie: "HNY."

Peter Crouch's wife was quick to comment on the post as she penned: "Love you so much my beautiful friend.

"Always goofy together."

Holly's New Year look

© Instagram Holly looked sensational in the sequin number

Holly ushered in the New Year in a jaw-dropping 'Sequin-embellished stretch-woven maxi dress' by Self Portrait. The long-sleeved garment featured a round neckline and a daring cutout in the centre with an elegant frontal tie. The dress was adorned with intricate blue sequins that offered the presenter her very own Cinderella moment.

The hit presenter styled her vibrant blonde locks into an effortless low bun with the front pieces left out to frame her face. Holly raised her glass of champagne for the photos as she beamed with a large smile.

Holly shared the snaps on her brand Wylde Moon's Instagram page and captioned the post: "Happy New Year! As we step into this new cycle, may we embrace the phases of life just as the moon waxes and wanes with each moment holding its own beauty and purpose. Let this year be filled with hope, bold dreams, and the courage to chase them. Trust the rhythm of your journey, knowing that every ending brings a new beginning. Dare to shine brightly and create magic in 2025."

© Instagram Holly looked incredible in her blue Rebecca Vallance dress

The ITV host clearly has a newfound love for the colour blue as she also donned a vibrant blue Rebecca Vallance dress while joining Stephen Mulhern for a brand new episode of the ITV game show, You Bet, on 23 December.