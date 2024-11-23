Abbey Clancy looks unreal in red hot festive lingerie

Christmas is fast approaching and Abbey Clancy is giving us all of the festive feels.

The 38-year-old model and podcast star is the face of Agent Provocateur, and took to Instagram to share her latest shoot, which was holiday season-inspired.

Posing in a red lace set complete with suspenders and polka dot stockings, she captioned the post: "Santa baby please can I get everything…"

The mum-of-four looked amazing, showcasing her incredibly toned figure. She also posed in a black cut-out set with a corset structure and exaggerated hip panels, completing the look with long lace gloves, as well as a sheer, skin-tight black midi dress.

Abbey has worked with the luxury lingerie brand on several campaigns and their pieces have also been spotted on the likes of Paris Hilton, Kourtney Kardashian and Beyoncé.

On occasion she’s joined by her husband, footballer-turned-pundit Peter Crouch, who also co-hosts their podcast, The Therapy Crouch. He appeared in Agent Provocateur's raunchy new Christmas advert alongside Abbey earlier this month, where she can be seen storming into a pub where Crouch is playing snooker with his friends, before tying him up.

"I think I was the star of the show, really,” he joked to The Standard, adding that he thoroughly enjoyed his "little cameo".

It’s not the only time the couple has got festive this year. On Thursday, Abbey shared some happy family photos at the Warner Bros. Studios in London, where the Harry Potter films were made.

Joined by Peter and three of their four children, Sophia, 13, Liberty Rose, nine, and Johnny, six, they posed by giant snow-covered Christmas trees, and her followers couldn’t help but notice how grown up her eldest daughter looked.

A true mini-me, despite being just a teenager, she’s nearly the same height as her model mother and looked almost identical. She wore a cosy brown faux fur coat while Abbey was in chic head-to-toe black.

"What a sensational night @harrypotter @wbtourlondon," Abbey captioned the post, which was flooded with comments.

"Beautiful picture. Your eldest daughter is literally your double," wrote one. While another said: "Your eldest is your twin!!!"

Friend and fellow former wag Kate Ferdinand added: "What a beautiful picture. The kids are getting so grown up & even more gorgeous."