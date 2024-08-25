Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch are stylish couple goals in loved-up holiday photo

Abbey Clancy has shared a glimpse inside her latest family holiday with her husband Peter Crouch.



Taking to Instagram at the weekend, the former Britain's Next Top Model star uploaded a loved-up snapshot of the pair enjoying a tranquil moment in the golden sunlight.

© Instagram Abbey and Peter were all smiles during their sunkissed getaway

The couple - who tied the knot in 2011 - looked besotted, with Peter wrapping a loving arm around his wife while Abbey perfected her pout and flashed a playful peace sign.

For the glam outing, Abbey, 38, exuded sophistication in a seriously chic knitted maxi dress from Tom Ford. She teamed her cream frock with a statement bangle, and accessorised with a pair of sleek sunglasses in black.

© Instagram Abbey and Peter wed in 2011

The mother-of-four wore her caramel locks in a centre part, and highlighted her features with a bronzed palette of makeup and a slick of nude lipstick. Peter, meanwhile, looked his usual dapper self dressed in cream shorts and a navy linen shirt.

In her caption, Abbey simply penned: "Summer lovin" followed by a heart emoji.

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the duo, with one writing: "Gorgeous pic of you both, so happy," while a second chimed in: "Beautiful picture of you both," and a third remarked: "Adorable couple, relationship goals for sure."

© Getty Images The couple are proud parents to four children

Abbey and Peter have been serving up couple goals ever since they started dating back in 2006. They went on to tie the knot in 2011, and later renewed their wedding vows in an intimate sunset ceremony in the Maldives in December 2022.

The couple were joined by their children: Sophia, 13, Liberty, nine, Johnny, six, and five-year-old Jack and family including Abbey’s mum Karen for the intimate ceremony, which took place under an arch of white roses, which had also featured at the couple’s June 2011 wedding.

© Instagram Abbey and Peter's children are following in their sporty footsteps, with 3/4 kids playing footbll

During an interview with HELLO! Abbey said: "We were going to renew our vows on our ten-year anniversary, but with lockdown, we couldn’t do it… Pete’s quite romantic at heart; he has definitely earned himself brownie points for the next few years."

She went on to say: "Pete is literally my best friend. We do everything together… It can be hard raising children, but I feel lucky to still be in love after so many years."

Abbey and Peter's family life

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Abbey Clancy shares sweet video with son on holiday

Abbey and Peter are raising their family in a stunning Surrey mansion. Their property features a swanky home office, a cinema room and a sprawling garden complete with a swimming pool.

"I'm a clean freak, but it's pointless as the house is constantly trashed… I want everything to be lovely, perfect and clean, but with four kids, a dog and two cats I just have to let it go," the model told The Times.