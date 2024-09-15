Abbey Clancy turns heads in waist-cinching skirt and chic crop top

Abbey Clancy looked flawless earlier this week as she joined the Loose Women panel.

For the special TV appearance, the former Britain's Next Top Model star, 38, donned a waist-cinching grey maxi skirt complete with a matching buckle belt.

© Instagram Abbey looked so statuesque in her leg-lengthening ensemble

Abbey teamed her leg-lengthening garment with a coordinating grey crop top crafted with thick straps and a glossy red manicure for an instant pop of colour.

She wore her honeyed blonde tresses in bouncy waves and highlighted her features with a touch of subtle eyeliner, fluttery lashes, rosy blush and a slick of pink lipstick.

© Instagram The model posed up a storm as she joined the Loose Women panel

Alongside a series of glamorous photos shared to Instagram, Abbey penned: "Thanks for having me @loosewomen" followed by a red heart emoji.

The former Strictly Come Dancing champion's fans and friends flooded the comments section with messages of praise.

Impressed by her sartorial prowess, one follower commented: "Stunning as always," while a second noted: "Very demure and classy" and a third chimed in: "The way your eyes match your outfit."

© Getty Images The former Strictly star always looks so chic

Abbey's glamorous TV appearance comes after she enjoyed a luxurious family holiday with her husband Peter Crouch and their four children Sophia Ruby, 13, Liberty Rose, eight, Johnny, six, and Jack, four.

The family of six jetted off to sunnier climes where they appeared to enjoy a blissful beach break. Abbey included numerous sun-drenched photos from their trip, including a heartwarming image of their eldest daughter sitting beside her famous father as they soaked up a dramatic sunset.

Abbey and Peter, who tied the knot in 2011, have seemingly ruled out the possibility of expanding their clan.

WATCH: Abbey Clancy shares sweet video with son on holiday

During an appearance on Lorraine in 2019, Abbey opened up about juggling her four children. "Having four children, spreading my time equally between the four is hard," she shared.

© Instagram Abbey Clancy and Peter share four children together

Meanwhile, Peter told Laura Whitmore that more children are off the cards. "Oh 100 percent [we are not having another child]," he admitted, adding: "I don't know if we planned for four [children] but it's amazing, I love it!

"[To have] two boys and two girls, I feel blessed. Being able to take them to school now, pick them up, and being hands-on."

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2011

The couple are raising their beloved brood in a stunning home in Surrey. Their property features a cinema room, a swanky home office, an impressive swimming pool and an outdoor dining area.

Musing on her family life, Abbey previously told The Times: "I'm a clean freak, but it's pointless as the house is constantly trashed… I want everything to be lovely, perfect and clean, but with four kids, a dog and two cats I just have to let it go."