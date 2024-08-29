Kate Garraway is a 'daredevil' in unexpected photo with rarely-seen family member

Kate Garraway showed off her "daredevil" side on Wednesday when she shared a candid photo from her family trip to Cornwall on social media.

The GMB host, 47, donned a wetsuit and helmet as she posed for a selfie in front of a row of paddle boats alongside her rarely-seen niece, Lucy. Kate's son, Bill, was also featured in the update in a separate photo alongside Kate's brother, both donning wetsuits and helmets like his mother.

© Instagram Kate rocked a helmet and wetsuit as she headed out on a paddleboard

Captioning the post, the journalist wrote: "Just had an amazing trip to my brother’s in @beautiful.cornwall - and thanks to the fabulous @lizardadventure & my brother’s mate Chris, I managed a five-mile kayaking trip - with some #caving & #coasteering thrown in!

"It was a breeze for Bill & my niece @lucy.garraway_x, and of course, my bro’s an expert, but I didn’t think my spaghetti arms would make it!!! But I loved it - aren’t kayaking helmets flattering, by the way??!!! Swipe right to see!!!

© Instagram Bill and Lucy were pictured with Kate's brother ahead of their adventure

She quipped: "See you bright & breezy on @gmb tomorrow from 6 am with @richardmadeleyofficial - if my arms can open the laptop!!!! #seaisgoodforthesoul #vitaminn #specialmemories."

Kate's close friend and This Morning host, Ben Shephard, was one of the first to reply, writing: "Who is this daredevil, and what have you done with my mate Kate????"

© Vickie White Kate and son Bill with Vickie and her family

The exciting staycation came just days after Kate and Bill were pictured enjoying a trip to Disney World in Orlando, and they looked like they had a spectacular time.

Kate and Bill were invited by the TV star's friend Vickie White, her husband Nick, and their three children, Monty, 15, and 14-year-old Tabby, to stay at their Florida villa to celebrate Bill's 15th birthday.

The mother-of-two exclusively told HELLO!: "I jumped at the offer, knowing that Vickie would hold my hand through our first holiday without Derek and distract us from any quietness with lots of fun and celebration. But I didn’t expect her to produce the amazing time we all had."

The birthday was a heartbreaking first for the teenager as it was the first time he celebrated his big day without his dad, Derek Draper, who passed away in January following his battle with COVID-19.

"This is Bill’s first birthday without his dad – since he was tiny," Kate explained. "Derek always took charge of the birthdays. In fact, friends said he could have been a children’s party entertainer in another life, he loved it so much."