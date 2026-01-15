Meet Bruno Mars' 5 siblings – including his sister who helped him land a record deal

2026 is already shaping up to be Bruno Mars’ year – the singer just dropped his brand-new single “I Just Might” and announced a highly-anticipated stadium tour. While fans are ecstatic to see the hitmaker returning to the stage, it’s likely no one is more proud of his success than his close-knit siblings.

The legendary performer is one of six, born to Peter, a musician, and the late Bernadette Hernandez, a singer and dancer. From his drummer brother who’s been performing with him since the beginning, to his four sisters who formed their own girl group, we’re taking a look at the Grammy winner’s five siblings and their relationship with their starry younger brother.

Eric Hernandez

© @epandagram, Instagram Bruno's brother is his long-time drummer

The eldest of Bruno’s siblings, Eric, known as “E-PANDA”, is behind the infectious beats of the star’s biggest hits, having played drums for Bruno’s band, the Hooligans, for over 15 years.

Eric, who began drumming at the age of four, got his professional start in his father’s review show in Honolulu. “When I was 10, Dad said ‘OK, let’s put you in and see what happens,’” the musician told Mike Dolbear in 2014. “Once I felt the response of playing in front of an audience six nights a week, I knew this was what I wanted to do.”

After a stint in the LAPD, Eric joined his brother full-time as his career began taking off. “I wouldn’t want anyone else playing for me,” Bruno told Modern Drummer.

Eric and his wife, Cindia, share three children – son Liam and daughters Mila and Vida. “Always grateful for my gang,” he recently shared on Instagram.

Jaime Kailani

© WireImage Bruno's eldest sister helped him kick-start his professional career

Bruno’s oldest sister Jaime is not just a musician herself – she also helped her little brother get his musical start. The Grenade hitmaker told Forbes his sister helped send out his original demo tape, which later led to a record deal.

Jaime was previously in the girl group The Lylas with her three sisters – Tiara, Tahiti, and Presley. “We play [Bruno] everything and he gives us good advice,” Jaime told MidWeek in 2013. “I feel like he’s doing so much in music right now and it’s kind of paving the way for us to be able to do what we want to do”.

Since the group’s hiatus in 2014, Jaime, now an esthetician, has been busy with her wellness brand J’aime and her arts-based charity Mama Earth. She’s also a mum of two, sharing sons Marley and Jaimeson with her husband, Jesse.

“Happy birthday baby brother @brunomars!” Jaime recently posted on her Instagram. "I’m so proud of you. ILYSM.”

Tiara Hernandez

© FilmMagic Tiara is both a surfer and a music teacher

Combining two loves from her coastal upbringing, Bruno’s sister Tiara is both a music teacher and a surfer. Speaking to Outrigger in 2020, she shared how her early years performing with her family inspired her to become a teacher.

"Every day with my students, I feel like that’s what we’re doing: Creating memories,” she shared. Honouring her Hawaiian homeland, she previously founded the performing arts festival Keikichella for children, and hosts the surf brand Roxy’s popular podcast.

Just like her family shared their love of music with her, Tiara is imparting her own passion for surfing on her nephews, posting a TikTok of them heading to catch some waves with the caption, “Taking over the lineup with my nephews”.

Tahiti Kemper Hernandez

© AFP via Getty Images Bruno made a passionate speech at his sister Tahiti's wedding

“Everywhere we were – riding our bike, driving in a car, we had jingles we would sing,” Bruno’s sister Tahiti previously told MidWeek. Like her siblings, Tahiti valued her musical childhood growing up – and while she’s no longer with The Lylas, she continues to make music as a DJ, according to her Instagram bio.

Bruno made a heartfelt speech at Tahiti’s wedding to professional surfer Billy Kemper in 2018. “Billy, I watched you love and protect my sister,” the singer passionately shared. “That’s all I can ask for as an older brother”.

Now a mother of four boys, it seems her children may have caught the musical bug too. Her sons Nyjah and Zyah formed a singing duo, and Bruno even produced a track for his nephews. Tahiti herself is a fitness coach, and even owns a gym, Uproar Fitness, in Oahu.

Presley Mahone

© FilmMagic Presley shared a touching tribute to her musical mother

Named after Elvis, Presley is the youngest of the family – previously joking to MidWeek that she was not just the baby of her band, but also “the fun” and “the hair!”.

“A lot of people assume that because we’re his sisters, everything’s just going to come easily,” Presley told the New York Post in 2013, speaking about The Lylas’ reality show. “And you’ll really see that we’re doing this on our own.”

While the band may have hung up their microphones now, Presley recently shared old video footage of her late mother Bernadette performing, earning the comment “the most beautiful” from sister Jaime.

Presley is a mother of three with her husband, Kealoha, and also works in the fitness industry in Hawaii like her sister Tahiti.