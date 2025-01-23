Meet Harry Connick Jr.'s ultra-talented daughters

Harry Connick Jr. couldn't be a prouder dad to his three stunning daughters, whom he shares with his wife, Jill Goodacre.

The loved-up couple first met at a hotel before falling in love and tying the knot in 1994. Jill is a former Victoria's Secret model, and Harry is known for his dashing good looks, so it's no surprise they welcomed three genetically blessed children.

Georgia, Kate and Charlotte lead glamorous lives and are constantly hitting career highs, with Georgia starting her own production company, Kate running a fashion line, and Charlotte hitting the big screen. Despite being from a famous family, the girls are still down-to-earth and work hard for their success.

"The main thing for Jill and for me, when they were little, is to raise these smart, incredible women, and I really could care less what they choose [to do in life]," Harry told WHO in 2023.

"They know that the combination of Jill and me is something that has led to a person that's completely unique, and that's times three. Obviously, they're aware of who they are, but they don't use it."

The Connick's are a close family and never fail to support each other, whether in their careers or personal lives. "For me, it's really like my family is first," he told the publication.

© Instagram Harry shares three daughters with his wife, Jill Goodacre

"I've found for my career, for my music or acting or writing, whatever I'm doing… if my family is in order, then everything kind of falls into place. It really is the priority for all five of us."

"We all have our own things and our own friends and our own careers, but it all comes back to this group of five of us, and it's just a good feeling."

Join HELLO! as we discover all about the three ultra-talented Connick girls.

Georgia, 28

© Instagram Georgia owns her own production company

Harry's eldest daughter is following in his footsteps and making a name for herself as a cinematographer and photographer in the entertainment industry.

Born in April 1996 and raised out of the spotlight in Connecticut, Georgia had big dreams and went to study at the Tisch School of the Arts. After creating her own production company, Tatom Project, she masterminded the music video for her dad's song 'Amazing Grace'.

"As a father, it was amazing. And as an artist, to collaborate with... someone as brilliant and artistically full of life as Georgia was really awesome," he told Billboard of his time working with her.

© Instagram She masterminded her father's music video for 'Amazing Grace'

The 28-year-old has has been underestimated due to being a nepo baby, but takes it on the chin and is grateful for her parent's support.

"It was difficult, I'm not going to lie and say it wasn't…I think people can have a certain view on you before meeting," she told WHO.

"But I think my parents have taught us so much - to treat people like they don't know you at all, so you can give them the best version of yourself, and to treat everyone with respect and just hope that they can see us as we see ourselves."

Kate, 27

© WireImage Kate founded her own fashion line

The middle child of the Connick brood is the multi-hyphenate Kate, who has an impressive resume and is also following in her parent's footsteps.

Kate was born in September 1997 and played lacrosse throughout high school and college until an injury forced her to give it up. She then pivoted to fashion design at NYU and even created her own clothing line, Kate Connick Clothing, in 2019.

"I'm really an entrepreneur at heart. But I love to do so many things," she explained in an interview with New Canaan Darien + Rowayton. "My parents have been so supportive of everything I do. They push me but also encourage me to stay confident. They're my guides, my mentors."

"My mom inspires me so much and she is the reason I went into modeling," she continued. "My dad...I can ask him anything, and I go to him for literally everything." She now lives in Melbourne, Australia, and nabbed a role on the Aussie soap opera Neighbours.

Charlotte, 22

© Instagram Charlotte is a budding actress

Another budding actress in the family is Charlotte, whom Harry and Jill welcomed in June 2002. She started her career early, appearing alongside her dad in 2011's Dolphin Tale, and studied performance after high school.

Speaking to WHO about following in her family's footsteps, Charlotte agreed that the entertainment bug was "definitely in our blood".

She is extremely close to her family and gushed about her father on his birthday in 2022, showcasing their tight-knit bond. "Your light shines brighter than anyone I've ever known. Your encouragement and endless support makes me confident with being myself, and inspires me to be better," she captioned a photo of Harry and Jill.

"Thank you for being who you are. Your humor, smile, and energy is infectious. I am forever blessed to be your daughter, and for you to be my best friend. I love you."