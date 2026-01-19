Who is Karley Scott Collins? Meet the woman who denies Keith Urban's romance rumors

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman called it quits in September 2025 due to irreconcilable differences, after being married for almost two decades.
Recently, the country star was rumored to be romantically linked to Karley Scott Collins, however she denied the claim. Find out all about the rumored mystery woman below and what she's said about the whole situation.
Who is Karley Scott Collins?
Karley, 26, is originally from Lake City, Florida and she got her start in the entertainment industry as a child actor at the young age of six. She has acted in Amish Grace, Once Upon a Time and The Hottie & the Nottie.
Despite her success with acting, she switched to music and moved out to Nashville to pursue being a singer instead.
She got signed to Sony Music Nashville and released her debut single titled Heavenly in 2022. Two years later, she performed at the notorious Grand Ole Opry. In 2025, she released her debut album titled Flight Risk.
Karley has toured with Willie Nelson, Charles Kelley, and Carly Pearce.
She had the opportunity to meet Keith, after she sent him her song, Write One in 2024, which gauged his interest. Next, she began touring with him a year later, during his High and Alive World Tour.
The singer shared pictures with Keith on her social media and wrote: "Is this real life…?? Somebody pinch me cause we're headed back out with @keithurban this weekend and I feel like I'm dreamin'."
Is Keith dating Karley?
Rumors began swirling around that the two were living together, however, Karley took to social media to shut them down.
She shared a screenshot of a news headline on her stories which read: "Keith Urban moved in with GF Karley Scott Collins? Fresh speculation amid divorce."
Her overlaid text read: "Ya'll, this is absolutely RIDICULOUS and untrue," along with a crying emoji.
What have Keith and Nicole said about their separation?
Nicole candidly told Ariana Grande during their conversation for Interview Magazine, that she's "hanging in there."
She also shared a picture of herself alongside the duo's daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, and she captioned the post: "Looking forward to 2026 xx."
Keith also provided insight into what his new year looks like for him. He shared during his interview on the YouTube show, The Experience: "A friend of mine said, 'Just work on how you introduce yourself to the day.' I thought that was an absolutely beautiful phrase. He said to me, 'How do you introduce yourself to the day, every day?'"
He concluded: "And I thought, 'Oh my gosh, I love that. I love that… You get to do it every day.' That's where I'm at. Simplifying. Simplifying is my journey this year."