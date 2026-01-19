Who is Karley Scott Collins? Meet the woman who denies Keith Urban's romance rumors

Karley, 26, is originally from Lake City, Florida and she got her start in the entertainment industry as a child actor at the young age of six. She has acted in Amish Grace, Once Upon a Time and The Hottie & the Nottie.

Despite her success with acting, she switched to music and moved out to Nashville to pursue being a singer instead.

She got signed to Sony Music Nashville and released her debut single titled Heavenly in 2022. Two years later, she performed at the notorious Grand Ole Opry. In 2025, she released her debut album titled Flight Risk.

Karley has toured with Willie Nelson, Charles Kelley, and Carly Pearce.

She had the opportunity to meet Keith, after she sent him her song, Write One in 2024, which gauged his interest. Next, she began touring with him a year later, during his High and Alive World Tour.

The singer shared pictures with Keith on her social media and wrote: "Is this real life…?? Somebody pinch me cause we're headed back out with @keithurban this weekend and I feel like I'm dreamin'."