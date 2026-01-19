Nicole Kidman's $8.5m farewell to Sydney after Keith Urban divorce

Nicole Kidman finalised her divorce from country music legend Keith Urban on 6 January and is making a clean break from the fellow Aussie with a house sale. It was reported on 19 January that the star of Nine Perfect Strangers, 58, has sold one of her harbourfront Sydney apartments.

The Milsons Point apartment sold for $8.5 million and featured three bedrooms. It comes after the Babygirl actress purchased the pad in 2023 for $7.725 million.

Nicole sells her Sydney pad

Nicole is the owner of multiple properties (more on that in a moment), meaning the sale, which took place midway through 2025, went largely unnoticed by the public. Property records state that the buyer was winemaker David Madson.

© AFP via Getty Images Nicole and Keith finalised their divorce earlier this month

Nicole's former home was quite the luxury pad. Located on the 15th floor of the highly exclusive Latitude complex on Lavender Street, the impressive property boasted panoramic views of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House.

How will Nicole and Keith split their properties?

It has been reported that as a result of their divorce, Nicole and 'The Fighter' singer Keith will split their property portfolio. Court documents obtained by the Daily Mail earlier this month revealed that their divorce settlement ensures that their real estate will be divided to the mutual satisfaction of both parties, with each keeping what is already in their possession.

© Instagram Nicole Kidman sitting on the bedroom floor watching the Oscars on a big screen TV at her Beverly Hills home

There are a number of impressive homes making up their global property empire. Not only did the Big Little Lies actress own the Sydney apartment, but she also owns five other apartments in the single high-rise block overlooking the Australian cityscape.

Meanwhile, the former loves owned an ultra-luxe Manhattan duplex, a Beverly Hills bolthole, a Nashville mansion suited to Keith's country music career, and a large estate in Australia's Southern Highlands.

© Instagram Nicole Kidman posing in a gold dress by the pool of her Beverly Hills home

It is understood that the former couple, who were married for 19 years, having tied the knot in 2006, share ownership of much of their portfolio, having purchased most of the homes after their nuptials.

© Instagram Nicole's family converges upon her Sydney Harbour home for Christmas and the New Year

Prior to their split, their collective property ownership was valued at $27.5 million. Now, Nicole is reportedly keeping Nashville as her main base to raise her children. Nicole and Keith are parents to Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15.

Splitting custody of their children

As per their custody agreement, the girls will take up a primary residence with their mother for about 306 days a year (every other weekend/holidays), while their father gets about 59 days. Major holidays will be split between their parents, with Nicole having her daughters on Mother's Day and Easter, and Keith having them on Father's Day and Thanksgiving.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W M Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Nicole Kidman are the perfect mother daughter duo

Just one year before their split, Nicole told Vogue Australia of finding love with Keith: "I'm so lucky that I found it. It's such an unstable industry, and he's my solace.

© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Nicole Kidman's daughter Faith will spend most of her time with her

"Every day we get up in the morning and we go for a walk – and we hold hands. We love holding hands!" She continued: "No one else has what Keith and I create, [or] any married couple who are partners [have]. We create this, so we decide what this is."