Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka enjoy 'dream double date' with their partners in Greece

Two tennis legends enjoyed some time off this week. World no. four, Novak Djokovic, and world no. one, Aryna Sabalenka, went on a "dream double date" with their partners in Greece yesterday. Aryna posted a series of photos to her 3.8 million Instagram followers of her posing with her partner, Georgios Frangulis, and Novak with his wife, Jelena. The two couples went out in Athens during a small break in the tennis legends' intense schedule. And fans seemed to love it.

Aryna's post was liked over 300,000 times and received dozens of comments from people jealous of the double date with Novak and Jelena. One person wrote: "This is actually iconic." Another commented: "That's the coolest friendship." And one more wrote: "Beautiful. I'm so happy to see you together." While we only saw snippets of the date night, we know a bit more about the couples' relationships.

Aryna and Georgios

Aryna, 27, and Georgios, 37, were first seen together in April 2024, just one month after the tragic passing of Aryna's ex-boyfriend, Konstantin Koltsov, who died by suicide. A few months later, the tennis star explained to People how Georgios was helping her navigate her grief. "There was a really tough period where I was really happy to have him by my side, always cheering me up, always making sure that we are doing some fun stuff," she said.

© Instagram The tennis champs with their partners in Greece

Georgios grew up in Sao Paolo, Brazil. He studied law at Fundação Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP). But, he didn't earn his degree or take the bar exam. "I always knew I wouldn't be a lawyer," Georgios told Forbes Brazil in July 2023. "What I really wanted was to be an entrepreneur."

© Instagram They nailed the mirror selfie

In 2016, he found Oakberry – a food company focused on developing a healthy, fast-food brand centered on Brazilian açai. "Açaí, as a fruit, only exists because of the subsistence culture of riverside communities in the Amazon Rainforest," Georgios told Forbes Brazil. His brand expanded quickly with over 700 stores in more than 40 countries.

© Getty Images Aryna and Georgios have dated for a year and a half

Aside from his entrepreneurship, Georgios is a big supporter of Aryna's career. He's been spotted at multiple tennis tournaments, from the Mutua Madrid Open in April 2024 to the Cincinnati Open in August 2024. After Aryna won the 2025 U.S. Open this summer, Georgios posted to his Instagram: "Oops…she did it again."

© Getty Images Novak and Aryna are longtime friends

Novak and Jelena

The other couple on the double date are high school sweethearts. The 24-time Grand Slam winner met his wife, Jelena, when he was in high school. They dated for several years before getting married in 2014. Since they tied the knot 11 years ago, they have welcomed two children – a son, Stefan, 10, and a daughter, Tara, eight.

Before they were married, Novak, 38, and Jelena, 39, were in a long distance relationship, with Novak playing professional tennis and Jelena studying in Milan. "Us getting together was like science fiction, almost," Jelena told HELLO!. "I was a student barely getting by, and he was a very young tennis player who also had no money to spare on expensive trips."

© Getty Images Both Jelena and Novak grew up in Serbia

"Airplanes were, at the time, something utterly out of our reach," she continued. "We contrived and devised these plans on how to meet, how to make our relationship work." After Jelena graduated, she moved to Monte Carlo with Novak. In 2007, the couple founded the Novak Djokovic Foundation, whose mission is to aid disadvantaged children in Serbia by giving them access to early childhood education.

Like Georgios, Jelena is very supportive of her husband. She is routinely in the audience, celebrating Novak's wins and being there for him when he loses. "I have to be careful as I don't want to get too emotional and distract Novak," she told the Daily Mail. "We don't want them to see us get emotional. When I'm at home watching him on the TV, I get even more passionate because I know the cameras aren't on me."