Meet Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis' stunning wife and their three children

While Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis is currently sitting out several weeks of this year's NBA season with a hand injury, fans are still following the one-to-watch player, who has been named to five All-NBA Teams and five NBA All-Defensive Teams during his career. The former Lakers player is also a loving husband to his wife of nearly five years, Marlen Polanco Davis, whom he shares three children with.
From their stunning Beverly Hills wedding to Anthony’s heartwarming words about his children, we’re taking a look at the Mavs player’s family life and how they’ve supported him during his career.
The couple first met in New Orleans
Relationship roots
Though Anthony and Marlen like to keep their relationship private, it’s believed they met sometime around 2017, when Anthony, arguably better know as AD, was playing for the New Orleans Pelicans. Marlen is believed to be of Dominican descent, but grew up in the Louisiana capital.
The couple didn’t step out for their first public appearance until the Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty in 2020, where they both exuded Hollywood glamour at the star-studded event.
Coach John Calipari shared a snap with the newlyweds
Star-studded wedding
The pair tied the knot at The Beverly Hills Hotel in California in September 2021, with an array of celebrity guests at the starry occasion – from singer Adele to then-teammate LeBron James.
The smitten player was filmed singing Dru Hill’s “Never Make a Promise” to his new wife, who looked radiant in a tulle fishtail dress and a bedazzled hairpiece.
A year on, Anthony took to Instagram to celebrate the couple’s anniversary, captioning the sweet photo with “1 year down and forever to go! Happy Anniversary! Love you”.
Nala accompanied her father to the premiere of "Space Jam: A New Legacy" in 2021
Family life
Anthony and Marlen welcomed their first daughter, Nala, in 2017, while residing in New Orleans. They’ve since welcomed two sons – one born shortly before their 2021 nuptials, and one in 2022.
“A girl and two boys now, so I got a team,” Anthony told Spectrum News 1 in 2022. "I'm outnumbered now, we're outnumbered now. Amazing…kids are a blessing, so I'm happy to have three of them."
The close-knit family have often been spotted supporting Anthony at his games and other work events: Nala was her father’s adorable plus-one to the LA premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy in 2021, while his youngest son melted hearts when he was spotted on Anthony’s lap during NBA All-Star Weekend interviews in 2024.
Will we see the pair’s children take on the NBA in the future? "My kids, one minute they love basketball, the next day they don't want anything to do with basketball,” Anthony told ESPN in 2025. “I'm trying not to pressure them too much when they don't love the game but as they get older, I'm definitely going to force it on them, for sure."
Anthony called family "the greatest luxury in life"
Support system
It’s clear Anthony’s support system is a big part of his continued NBA success, and his loving family have been there every step of the way.
Marlen and Nala appeared in Anthony’s 2020 NBA Championship Ring celebration video, congratulating him on the prestigious achievement. “Nala and I are extremely happy and proud to present you tonight with your first ring,” Marlen shared in the emotional video. “We are so proud of you”.
The Mavs player called family “the greatest luxury in life” during an interview with Haute Living, adding “No matter what I do or what I have, I know my family’s not going to change; they’re always going to be there for me. Even when we fuss and fight, I know I can always count on them.”