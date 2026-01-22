Meet Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis' stunning wife and their three children

Nala accompanied her father to the premiere of "Space Jam: A New Legacy" in 2021

Anthony and Marlen welcomed their first daughter, Nala, in 2017, while residing in New Orleans. They’ve since welcomed two sons – one born shortly before their 2021 nuptials, and one in 2022.

“A girl and two boys now, so I got a team,” Anthony told Spectrum News 1 in 2022. "I'm outnumbered now, we're outnumbered now. Amazing…kids are a blessing, so I'm happy to have three of them."

The close-knit family have often been spotted supporting Anthony at his games and other work events: Nala was her father’s adorable plus-one to the LA premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy in 2021, while his youngest son melted hearts when he was spotted on Anthony’s lap during NBA All-Star Weekend interviews in 2024.

Will we see the pair’s children take on the NBA in the future? "My kids, one minute they love basketball, the next day they don't want anything to do with basketball,” Anthony told ESPN in 2025. “I'm trying not to pressure them too much when they don't love the game but as they get older, I'm definitely going to force it on them, for sure."