Amanda Bynes unveils bold new tattoo following 28-lb weight loss transformation

Amanda Bynes showcased her latest body modification on Wednesday, after sharing an update on her weight loss journey with fans on social media. The former Nickelodeon star took to Instagram to share several snaps of her brand-new tattoo, which was situated on her left hand and read "Trap Star" in large, bold writing.

The 39-year-old got inked at Atomic Tattoo & Body Piercing in Los Angeles, adding to her collection of tattoos that include the Roman numerals for 10 on her finger, a snake on her upper thigh, a rose on her forearm and a heart on her cheek.

While she did not indicate the significance of her new "Trap Star" tattoo, Amanda previously opened up about how meaningful her Roman numeral ink was to her.

© Instagram Amanda debuted her new tattoo on Wednesday

"My best friend Dylan and I have been best friends for 10 years," she told fans on TikTok. "And to mark our best friend anniversary, we got matching Roman numeral X's for the number 10. I got it on my finger. Dylan got it on her rib cage."

As for her snake tattoo, the She's the Man star explained that it served as a reminder of her growth. "It's the 'transformation' for me," she said on TikTok, adding that snakes "represent shedding the past, and embracing who you're becoming. A daily reminder that I can heal, grow, and start anew."

2025 was a transformative year for Amanda, who embarked on her weight loss journey towards the end of 2024. "I usually don't like paparazzi pictures [because] I was 180 lbs, but now I've lost 28 lbs on Ozempic," she wrote in a December Instagram post, alongside a snap of herself walking down the street. "I'm down to 152 lbs. I know I still look big, but this photo is really inspiring to me!"

© Instagram The former child star has several other tattoos, including a heart on her cheek

Just a month prior, she explained that her decision to switch GLP-1 medications had improved her outcome. "I'm 163 now. I actually shot up on the Ozempic pill, shot up to 180 from 173. So I was able to lose twenty pounds from 180, and now I'm down to 163 on the Ozempic injection," she said on social media.

GLP-1 medications like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro work to suppress the appetite, and are typically given to diabetes patients. Several stars have shared their experience with GLP-1's, including Oprah Winfrey, Amy Schumer and Serena Williams.

© FilmMagic Amanda was one of Hollywood's most beloved child stars in the '00s

Amanda was once one of Hollywood's most successful child stars after getting her start on the children's TV channel Nickelodeon, and she later starred in films like Hairspray, What A Girl Wants and Easy A.

© Bryan Bedder She retired from acting in 2010

After the release of Easy A in 2010, Amanda retired from Hollywood and suffered from mental health and addiction struggles for several years. She was placed under a conservatorship managed by her parents in 2013, which gave them control of her financial and legal affairs.

© Getty Amanda has been open about her weight loss transformation

Amanda filed to end the conservatorship in 2022, which her parents fully supported, as they expressed via their attorney to NBC News. "The parents are happy, thrilled to get this good news," said attorney Tamar Arminak. "The professionals say she is ready to make her own life choices and decisions, and [they] are so proud of her. They 100 percent support her decision to end the conservatorship."

© Instagram She was released from her conservatorship in 2022

"In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter," Amanda told People after her conservatorship ended.

In the years since, the former child star has launched a short-lived podcast, collaborated on fashion projects, and teased the release of upcoming music in December 2025.