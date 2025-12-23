Amanda Bynes reveals almost 30lbs weight loss after turning to Ozempic

Amanda Bynes shared an "inspiring" message about her weight loss journey, revealing she has lost 28lbs after turning to Ozempic.

While the 39-year-old "usually [doesn't] like paparazzi pictures" of herself, she shared a recent one of her stepping out in Los Angeles on her Instagram Stories on Monday.

Amanda revealed that when the photo was taken, she weighed 180lbs but is now down to 152lbs thanks to the GLP-1 medication, which is primarily used for managing Type 2 diabetes.

"I usually don't like paparazzi pictures bc I was 180lbs but now I've lost 28lbs on Ozempic! I'm down to 152lbs," she captioned the photo.

"I know I still look big but this photo is really inspiring to me!" she added over the photo of herself wearing an oversized Lady Gaga T-shirt with baggy ripped jeans.

Ozempic

In June, the former actress revealed her plans to start Ozempic. She said: "Oh, I'm going on Ozempic. So excited. I'm 173 now so I hope to get down to like 130, which would be awesome so I look better in paparazzi pictures."

Amanda is now 28lbs lighter than when this photo was taken

In November, she revealed she had "lost 20 pounds so far. I'm so excited about that, to be honest. Also, I want to lose about 50 more pounds."

Sharing an insight into her weight loss journey, she added: "I'm 163 now. I actually shot up on the Ozempic pill, shot up to 180 from 173. So I was able to lose twenty pounds from 180 and now I'm down to 163 on the Ozempic injection."

Amanda admitted she will keep taking the medication because she is "trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute."



Amanda has turned to Ozempic to help her lose weight

Ozempic warning

While Amanda is happy with her progress, experts warn about abruptly stopping the injections once you've reached your goal weight.

"Suddenly stopping on your own can lead to rebound appetite and weight regain," Dr Angela Kwong, GP and weight management expert, told us. "Instead, work with your prescriber to create a safe plan and put the right supports in place for long term success."

Amanda wants to get back to 110lbs

Amanda revealed last March that her mental health struggles, including her issues with depression, had impacted her weight.

At the time she candidly said: "I've gained over 20 lbs in the past few months from being depressed."

Amanda said she gained weight due to her depression

Reassuring fans she was feeling better, she added: "I'm doing a lot better now and have learned to do [the] opposite action when I don't feel like working out or eating clean."

She continued: "I weigh 162 lbs right now and want to get back to 110 lbs."

Amanda struggled with severe body insecurities at the height of her career

Body insecurity

Amanda has spoken in the past about struggling with severe body insecurities.

Years ago, Amanda previously explained that at the height of her career, she dealt with severe body insecurities that led to an Adderall and drug addiction, leading her to quit acting in 2012.

In recent years, Amanda has worked hard to turn her life around, gaining an associate's degree in merchandise product development, which has led to her recent foray into fashion design.