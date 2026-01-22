Katherine Schwarzenegger shares sun-soaked family beach photos with kids and brother Patrick

Much of the country may be gearing up for a snow storm, but January still means beach time if you're an Angeleno like Katherine Schwarzenegger.

On Wednesday, January 21, the BDA podcast host gave a glimpse into her "sunshine weekend," sharing photos including her kids with husband Chris Pratt, their kids, as well as her brother Patrick Schwarzenegger.

The children's book author, 35, and the Marvel star, 46, who have been married since 2019, are parents to daughters Lyla, five, and Eloise, three, as well as son Ford, one, plus he is also a dad to son Jack, 13, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Taking to Instagram, Katherine first shared a photo of herself riding a horse, followed by a video of her on it.

She also included photos of a family beach day, including one of her sister in-law Abby Champion with Ford hoisted on her hips, and who appear to be her daughters splashing in the water, as well as her younger brother Patrick nearby. Other similar photos followed, including of a blonde-haired baby Ford near the edge of the water with his uncle, and another one of him entertained by soap bubbles.

"A sunshine weekend (but also trying to keep melasma at bay kind of vibe)," Katherine wrote in her caption, referring to the UV-blocking visor she appears wearing in one of the photos.

© Instagram The Pratt-Schwarzenegger family, including Chris' son Jack

Fans and friends alike were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with her mom Maria Shriver writing: "Beautiful that's what and who you are," as others followed suit with: "Beautiful pictures of you and your family, I love them all," and: "Gorgeous pics. Fabulous Ford!" as well as: "Horseback riding is such good therapy and so relaxing to enjoy."

Katherine hosts a podcast all about the lead up and aftermath of welcoming a baby, and is also a children's book author, most recently releasing Kat and Brandy, a book inspired by her bond with her childhood horse Brandy. In honor of the release late last year, she gave a glimpse into the Pratt-Schwarzenegger household dynamics, specifically what storytime looks like.

"As of late, my two girls are getting very into the, I guess, theatrical component of storytime," she told People, revealing: "Even though you wind down at the end of the day, they're putting on their costumes and doing full presentations. She further added how Chris "is very into it as well. He gets into the voices and the theatrics behind it," and gushed over how "really sweet" it is.

© Instagram Ford celebrated his first birthday back in November

Katherine then recalled what her own bedtime storytime looked like as a child with parents Maria and Arnold Schwarzenegger. "Growing up, story time was always something that we did as a family, and something that I always looked forward to — my mom or my dad reading a story to us as we were getting ready to go to sleep, or even just during the day," she said.

© Instagram Katherine is an avid horseback rider

"I didn't really know how much I would enjoy it," she added of her own turn to lead storytime, before maintaining: "Being able to watch them as they absorb these new stories and these new concepts and characters and drawings. It's definitely a really exciting time for me."

Giving further insight into what the tradition looks like at her house now, she said: "Both of my girls are now at the age where they're asking people to sit and read stories with them. They read with my mom and with my dad, and my siblings." In addition to Katherine and Patrick, Maria and Arnold, who were married from 1986 to 2011, are also parents to Christina, 34, and Christopher, 28.