Call the Midwife's Helen George amps up romance with 'divorced dad of two' - photos 

Call the Midwife actress Helen George has seemingly found love again after calling it quits with her partner and the father of her two children, Jack Ashton.

In recent weeks, the mother-of-two has teased a new romance, sharing multiple snapshots featuring a businessman called Dan Innes. Helen tagged Dan in a Valentine's Day dinner photo, as well as snapshots from a luxurious weekend getaway.

According to MailOnline, Helen and divorced dad-of-two, Dan, met on dating app, Raya.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the 40-year-old further added to speculation when she shared two images of the pair looking cosy while enjoying a riverside picnic.

One snapshot showed Helen taking a selfie in the sunshine with her reported beau, while a second showed the copper-haired star tucking into a delicious-looking spread beside a rippling river.

The duo beamed for the camera, with Helen also placing one hand on Dan's arm in a touching display of affection.

For the sun-drenched outing, the Birmingham-born beauty donned a sleek, tailored cardigan complete with white piping. She wore her caramel tresses down loose and slipped on a pair of funky sunglasses to protect her eyes from the brilliant sunshine.

As for glamour, Helen highlighted her features with a bronzed base and a slick of juicy lipstick. Dan, meanwhile, looked dapper dressed in a dove grey cardigan, a white T-shirt and some tinted sunglasses.

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Sally Mais Helen is best known for starring as Nurse Trixie in Call the Midwife

In her caption, the TV star, who is best known for portraying Nurse Trixie in Call the Midwife, simply wrote: "Sundowners." A caption in Dan's post, meanwhile, read: "First picnic of 2025…".

While not much is known about Dan, he is currently the managing director and founder of real estate consultancy firm Innesco. His Instagram bio reads: "Future thinker, global voyeur, architecturally inquisitive, marine + mountainous, health + moderation, national + Atlantic oarsman, possible viking."

Helen's family life

The actress shares daughters Wren and Lark with her ex-partner, Jack Ashton. The former couple first met on the set of Call the Midwife, in which Helen starred as nurse Trixie, while Jack joined as Vicar Tom Hereward in 2014. Helen and Jack were together for seven years before confirming their split in July 2023.

© Instagram The star shares two daughters with her ex partner Jack Ashton

At the time, Helen said in a statement: "Some months ago, we separated… Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter."

Prior to her relationship with Jack, Helen was married to fellow actor Oliver Boot from 2011 to 2015.