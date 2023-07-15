Call the Midwife's Helen George and husband Jack Ashton confirm split after seven years of marriage

Call the Midwife star Helen George has confirmed that she and co-star Jack Ashton have decided to go their separate ways

Helen George and Jack Ashton have announced the sad news that they're calling it quits after dating for seven years. Helen confirmed the news in a statement that she shared online.

In her message, which was shared with the Mirror, Helen said: "Some months ago, we separated. Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter." The Birmingham-born beauty stars as Trixie Franklin in Call the Midwife, while Jack played Reverend Tom Hereward – his character left after his TV wife Barbara died in the seventh series.

The duo will now be co-parents to their two children, Wren, five, and Lark, one.

Helen and Jack first started dating in 2016 after filming the Call the Midwife Christmas special in South Africa. However, prior to her relationship, the mum-of-two split from her ex-husband Oliver Boot in 2015. At the time of her divorce, the actress joined Strictly Come Dancing where she was partnered up with pro dancer Aljaz Skorjanec.

Of the end of her first marriage, Helen told Stella Magazine: "Going through a divorce is awful. I'd been asked to do Strictly and, strange as it sounds, I thought it would be like a sort of therapy after my divorce. I'd spoken to quite a few people who said how it really helped them through difficult times. You are focused on this one thing, it's an emotional journey."

It hasn't been the easiest of times for Helen recently, with the star sparking concern when she shared a photograph of herself wearing a leg cast earlier in the month. In the picture, she was photographed using a medical leg knee walker and judging by the swathes of bandages, Helen, 39, appeared to have sustained a painful-looking leg injury.

Alluding to her leg knee walker, Helen quipped in her caption: "Speedy," followed by a black heart emoji Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to offer encouraging messages of support, with one writing: "Oh no! Hope you heal and recover quickly!!!" while a second noted: "Oh dear! Hope you're on the mend soon!" A third chimed in: "Oh no! Love the new wheels but hope it's short lived!" and a fourth sweetly added: "Oh my! Prayers for a speedy recovery. You look amazing!"

Earlier in the year, when Helen's charatcer Nurse Trixie was preparing to be wed on Call the Midwife, Jack had hinted that everything was fine with their relationship, even calling his now ex-partner "beautiful".

"I'm pleased Trixie tied the knot last series," he opined. "Trixie's far too beautiful not to have a husband!"

Speaking about their busy filming schedules, Jack revealed: "When Helen and I work at the same time, it can be troublesome so. As Call the Midwife has started filming again, I'll be doing lots of childcare. I'm looking forward to my eldest's summer term of sports days and swimming galas!"

During a candid chat with Daily Mail's You Magazine in 2021, Helen confessed being in the same industry as her beau Jack helped their relationship. "It's not like you have time to have hobbies at the weekends," she explained.

"You're on set for a long time every day and you don't get to see many other people. We are like-minded people who understand the industry, the career and the long hours."