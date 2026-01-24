Princess Kate's temporary 70s fringe may just be her best thickening hair hack

When you think of the Princess of Wales, it's fair to say that many would conjure up an image of the royal in a regal outfit, with her brunette hair flowing past her shoulders. The 44-year-old never has a strand out of place, and her tumbling, rich brunette locks have become one of the world's most famous hairstyles.

Although Kate tends to sport a traditional centre-parting, she has been known to tease her hair over her face a little, which gives the illusion of a 70s-style thick fringe, albeit temporary.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Kate sported this 70s fringe in 2023

One of the most memorable times she has done this was back in 2023. Kate was photographed speaking with the then-Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark during a reception for overseas guests attending the coronation of King Charles at Buckingham Palace. Looking dazzling in a royal blue dress, Kate's hair, which appeared thicker than ever, was swept across her face, creating the illusion of a fringe.

Why a side fringe is an instant 'thick hair hack'

"In this picture, you can see that Kate went with a heavy side parting, which instantly creates the illusion of more volume, with a fuller sweeping fringe," award-winning celebrity hairstylist Michael Gray told HELLO!.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Kate's viral hair hack as she styles her own tumbling locks

"This worked seamlessly as a statement hair look. Starting from her cheekbone, it opened up her beautiful features as the hair was curled and directed away from her face, giving a Hollywood glamour essence throughout the hair," he revealed.

© Getty Kate sporting the side fringe in 2023 on a visit to Hereford

Michael, who created Lioness Chloe Kelly's iconic ponytail at the Women's World Cup, added: "Kate loves to tuck her hair behind her ear for more of a clean look. Alongside the neckline of her dress, this always gives a fail-safe, polished finish."

Musing on Kate's choice of hair colour, which has been a kaleidoscope of brown tones over the years, Michael added: "We all know Kate for her rich, healthy and shiny hair. In this picture, Kate's chocolatey colour and soft caramel highlights were bouncing off the light beautifully onto her structured curls. The highlights give the curls more dimension and depth to the movement."