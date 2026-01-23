Inside Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's blended family with their 5 children

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats make a very musical couple. The producer and the Grammy winning singer, who married in 2010, are happily raising their blended family of five children in California.

Together, Alicia, 44, and Swizz, 47, have two children together, Egypt Daoud and Genesis Ali. And they raise Swizz's three kids from his previous relationships – Prince Nasir, Kasseem Jr., and Nicole. The musicians met as teenagers living in New York City in the nineties through a mutual friend.

"He'd usually pull up in some fancy car, rolling deep with his Bronx crew and shining with diamonds. I wanted nothing to do with that scene or with Swizz," Alicia wrote in her memoir, More Myself.

The two reconnected in 2008, just after Swizz separated from his then wife, singer Mashonda Tifrere. Alicia and the rapper reportedly fell in love and married in a private ceremony officiated by Deepak Chopra in July 2010. A few months later, Alicia gave birth to her first son.

16 years after the couple welcomed Egypt, they are showing the world how to raise a blended family. As Alicia told Ellen DeGeneres in 2016: "I feel like the family is such a beautiful and diverse unit and — as we've all experienced — our families come in all different sizes and shapes and versions."

Here's everything we know about the Alicia and Swizz's children.

© Getty Images Prince Nasir Dean, 25 The oldest in the Keys-Beatz blended family is Prince Nasir. Swizz and his former partner, Nicole Levy, welcomed Prince on October 25, 2000. 25-years-later, Prince is following in his father's footsteps. He makes music under the stage name, Note Marcato. And he's making his dad proud. After one of Prince's first performances, Swizz wrote on Instagram: "I'm so proud of you making your own way, my prince keep going." Per TMZ, Prince is not only making music, he's also pursuing an acting career. In 2021, he was cast in an upcoming film Charge It To The Game alongside other nepo-babies, Snoop Dogg's son, Julian Broadus, and Dr. Dre's son, Curtis Young.

© Getty Images Kasseem Dean Jr., 19 Swizz's second son, Kasseem Dean Jr., was born on December 22, 2006 with his ex-wife, Mashonda. He was named after Swizz, whose real name is Kaseem, and goes by KJ. The 19-year-old has a good relationship with both his mom and his stepmom. "I wanted to get to know her because my son was telling me amazing things," Mashonda told People of her friendship with Alicia, who even wrote the forward for her 2018 book, Blend: The Secret to Co-Parenting and Creating a Balanced Family. KJ is a track and field star and winning the high jump at an invitational in April 2022 and even running the fastest 300-meter hurdles time in his school's history. "KJ is verrrrryyyyyyyyy humble and I love him for that," Swizz wrote alongside the video. "But I also let him know it's okay to celebrate your hard work and wins."

© Instagram Nicole Dean, 17 On May 22, 2008, Swizz and singer Jahna Sebastian welcomed daughter Nicole. Like her siblings, Nicole spends a lot of time with her dad. She's hung out with him in the recording studio, went to a Brooklyn Nets game, and attended many family vacations. In 2023, Swizz posted an adorable post for his daughter's birthday, writing: "Happy ultra Birthday to my Twin. You're a true princess and I’m so happy to be your Dad what a true honor and blessing my love. F1 Nikki you know we about to go crazy."

© Instagram Egypt Daoud Dean, 15 Alicia and Swizz's first kid together was born in October 2010. Egypt is just like his creative parents. When he was just six years old, he wrote his first song called "Super-Boy." In the same year, he received a producer credit on Kendrick Lamar's album Untitled Unmastered. "We have always encouraged Egypt to create the music he feels, and as much as he has fun with it, he works very hard and is always practicing," Alicia and Swizz explained to Entertainment Weekly about Egypt's love of music. A few years later, Egypt made his stage debut at the 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards. He and his mom sang a duet of "Raise a Man." "That moment was the first time that he performed with me on stage, and I remember being completely so wrapped up in him being okay because I asked him to do it," Alicia told People. In April 2023, during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Egypt said he isn't sure about becoming a musician like his parents. "Well, I love music, but I don't really want to be a musician. I want to be a basketball player," he said. "It's fun because I like playing stuff, so when I hear it and I'm like, 'Oh I want to play something,' then boom, it's on the piano."