Goldie Hawn looks sensational in patterned swimsuit as she enjoys beach cocktail with Kurt Russell in unearthed selfie

Goldie Hawn is incredible! The Hollywood star turned 80 in November, and looks as radiant as ever.

The award-winning actress splits her time between Colorado and LA, and enjoys nothing more than going on family vacations with her loved ones during their downtime.

One unearthed photo - which was shared by daughter Kate Hudson on social media - captured this joy perfectly.

© Instagram Goldie Hawn looked sensational in a brightly colored swimsuit while enjoying cocktails with Kurt Russell and Kate Hudson

Goldie was seen looking happy and relaxed while enjoying a cocktail on the beach with long-term partner Kurt Russell and Kate, dressed in a brightly patterned swimsuit and sunhat.

Goldie was all smiles as she posed for the picture and waved in the direction of the camera, while Kurt rested his head on the table, looking equally relaxed. The trio were having a fabulous time at the sandy beach - complete with a clear blue ocean.

The picture was likely taken during their summer vacation to Greece - somewhere they go to every year.

© Instagram Goldie with daughter Kate following her Oscar nomination

Goldie is incredibly close to her three children, and most recently shared her joy for Kate following her Oscar nomination.

The actress has been nominated in the Best Actress category for her role in Song Sung Blue, alongside Hugh Jackman.

In the movie - which is based on a true story - Kate plays Claire Sardina, a musician from Milwaukee, who along with her husband Mike, formed a Neil Diamond tribute act. The star has been praised for both her impressive singing along with her acting.

© Getty Images Goldie and Kurt supporting Kate at the Song Sung Blue premiere in NYC

When the news was announced on January 22, Goldie took to Instagram to share a photo of her only daughter from the film.

She wrote: "Oh, my baby, my baby, my baby girl! I love you as big as the universe. Congratulations, sweetheart. Once upon time, I had a little girl named Kate! And look at her now! Yay!"

Goldie shares Kate, 46, and oldest son Oliver, 49, with ex-husband Bill Hudson. She shares youngest son Wyatt, 39, with Kurt.

© FilmMagic Goldie and Kurt have been together for over 40 years

Between her three children, she has eight grandchildren. Goldie recently opened up about her personal life in a rare interview, as she appeared on The Dan Buettner Podcast.

During the chat, she spoke about her 42-year relationship with Kurt, and explained why they haven't got married.

The couple - who started dating in 1983 - have one of the most successful relationships in Hollywood, and have an incredibly refreshing outlook too.

© Getty Images The couple split their time between Colorado and LA

"I have a relationship with birds," Goldie said. "I'm a bird. And you leave the cage door open, I may never fly out. But if you close that door, for my freedom and my independence, I would probably take all my feathers off."

"It's a freedom of basically not melding into somebody else, when you're copacetic on certain areas and you have freedom," the star added of her relationship with Kurt.

Marriage to Goldie and Kurt wouldn't mean anything now either. "Even if we did get married, it wouldn't make any difference because it's 42 years now," she shared.

© WireImage Goldie has a fabulous outlook on life

In response to why she continues to choose Kurt, Goldie said: "Because I have respect for him because I think he's an amazing person."

The mother-of-three added that she’s "also very sexually attracted to him. And that's important. If you have a long-term sexual relationship, that's actually really healthy. He's my sexual object."