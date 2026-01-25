Rob Lowe, 61, looks incredibly youthful in latest red carpet appearance

Rob Lowe turned back the clock at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, stepping out in Park City looking remarkably youthful as he promoted his latest film, The Musical.

The 61-year-old actor attended the premiere at Eccles Center Theater on January 25, cutting a sharp figure on the red carpet in a black pinstripe suit worn over an open-neck black shirt. The tailored look, paired with neatly styled hair and light stubble, underscored Rob's famously ageless appearance – a topic fans continue to marvel at decades into his career.

© Getty Images Rob attends "The Musical" Premiere during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival

Rob was joined by his wife of more than three decades, Sheryl Berkoff, who opted for an all-black ensemble that echoed her husband's understated, rock-and-roll aesthetic. The couple posed comfortably together, offering a rare red-carpet moment that felt relaxed and genuine – very much in the spirit of Sundance.

The Musical marks Rob's return to indie comedy territory and sees him playing a school principal caught in the middle of an increasingly chaotic rivalry. Directed by Giselle Bonilla and written by Alexander Heller, the film centres on a frustrated middle-school teacher and aspiring playwright, Doug, played by Tony Award winner Will Brill.

© Getty Images Rob and his wife Sheryl Berkoff on the red carpet

When Doug discovers that his ex-girlfriend – portrayed by Community star Gillian Jacobs – is now dating the school principal, he retaliates by staging a wildly inappropriate school musical designed to sabotage his rival’s shot at a prestigious academic award.

Speaking to Variety, Rob reflected on the project's playful premise and the joy of working with young performers. "Most of us were kid actors ourselves and have experienced what the kids experience in the film of not getting the part [in the musical] that they’d like," he said. "I never made it out of the chorus. So getting to be around kids, when we were once those kids, is really fun and satisfying."

© Getty Images Rob with the cast and crew of The Musical

Thanks to new tax incentives for independent films, Rob was able to remain in Los Angeles while shooting the project – a change he has previously praised for making smaller productions more accessible and creatively flexible.

"This is going to sound incredibly self-serving, but a large part of the budget for tax credit is above the line," Rob said, referring to the salaries of actors, writers, directors and producers. "All of these other territories give you credit for above the line, and L.A. doesn’t. Until they do that, they’re never going to get any of the big shows back."

© GC Images Rob out and about in Park City during the Festival

While The Musical drew attention for its irreverent humour and sharp satire, Rob's Sundance appearance proved just as buzzy. With his easy confidence, polished style and unmistakable screen presence, the actor once again reminded fans why he remains one of Hollywood's most enduring leading men – and why, at 61, he still looks very much at the top of his game.