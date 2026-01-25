Lily Allen showcases her incredible figure in tiny bikini during lavish Mexico getaway

Lily Allen is soaking up the sunshine in style during a dreamy getaway to Mexico, and the singer looked more confident than ever in a series of sun-drenched holiday snaps shared to her Instagram.

In one striking image, Lily reclined on a luxury lounge beside an infinity pool, her silhouette framed by sweeping coastal views and lush greenery.

Wearing a sleek black bikini, oversized sunglasses and a relaxed smile, she threw one arm in the air while holding her phone in the other, perfectly capturing the carefree spirit of the moment as the ocean glistened in the background.

© Instagram Lily Allen showcasing her toned figure

Another photo sees the star posing waist-deep in the pool, showcasing her toned figure in a chic strapless bikini top paired with rust-coloured bottoms.

With her wet hair slicked back and eyes closed, the mother of two tilted her head towards the sun, as the sparkling sea and distant islands stretched out behind her.

© Instagram Lily looked serene as sunlight dances across the water.

Another snap offers a closer, more intimate glimpse of the singer enjoying a quiet moment in the water. Standing in the pool in front of a terracotta-hued villa adorned with blooming flowers, Lily looked serene as sunlight dances across the water.

Layered gold necklaces add a subtle touch of glamour to her minimalist swimwear, while her natural, makeup-free look captures the relaxed, holiday mood.

Lily's lavish holiday is a well-deserved reset for the singer after a year of highs and lows. News broke in February 2025 that Lily and her husband of four years, Stranger Things actor David Harbour, had reportedly split. It was alleged David had an affair during their marriage.

© Instagram Lily relaxing at a lavish Mexico getaway

While going through a public separation, Lily also came out with a brand new album, West End Girl, stacked with bombshells about her relationship breakdown with David. The album became her highest-charting in over a decade.

Speaking on her podcast, the 40-year-old, reflected on the months following the breakdown of her marriage to the Stranger Things star, which ended in late 2024. Lily, who shares two daughters with her former partner Sam Cooper, said the emotional fallout was so intense it kept her awake at night and "cost a huge amount of money".

© Getty Images Lily and David Harbour attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2020

"I was utterly heartbroken," she admitted. "I stopped being able to sleep and eat."

The impact was most painfully visible in the small, everyday moments with her children. Lily recalled sitting at the breakfast table trying to get her daughters ready for school, only to be confronted with the physical effects of her grief.

"I’d sit down at the breakfast table and try and get the girls to have their breakfast before school," she said. "And they’d go, 'Mummy, your arms look so thin.'"