Nicole Kidman embarks on 'once-in-a-lifetime' trip with lookalike daughters following Keith Urban divorce

Nicole Kidman soaked up the Antarctic sun during a trip to the southernmost continent alongside her teenage daughters, Sunday and Faith, and her young sister, Antonia. The Babygirl actress took to Instagram to share insight into the incredible trip taken with Silversea Cruises, and snapped photos of some of the wildlife they spotted along the way.

"Thank you @SilverSea for taking me to my 7th continent! Once in a lifetime adventure with family and friends," she wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of herself standing in the snow beside Sunday and Faith. The trio was all dressed in black pants and red puffer jackets to ward off the cold, with the girls donning black beanies for extra protection.

She followed this up with a picture of herself and her sister, Antonia, smiling for the camera while floating on a boat near the shoreline, both dressed warmly in red jackets and dark beanies.

© Instagram/SilverSea Nicole enjoyed a trip to Antarctica with her daughters Sunday and Faith

Nicole looked stunning as she posed near the edge of the ship in black leggings and a cream-colored puffer jacket, before adding a photo of herself sitting below deck and reading a book, clad in a white sweater and beige pants.

The mother of four also shared snaps of their activities, including a kayaking session through the freezing waters, and added a shot of some penguins nearby. Over on her Instagram stories, Nicole posted a clip of a penguin colony diving into the water as they sailed past, naming them the "welcoming committee" in the caption.

The Australian star's daughters are well-traveled, thanks to their mother's job as an actress. "I'm willing to travel, which a lot of people are not," she told L'Officiel in 2024. "My kids are willing to travel…maybe less so now [that they're older], but they're very interested in the world, too. They say they've got so many stamps on their passport, more than most people that are in their eighties."

© Instagram/SilverSea The actress looked stunning as she soaked up the sun

"That's because when they were little, they lived in Morocco," she continued, referring to the filming of 2015's Queen of the Desert. "And then we went to the Algerian Desert, where they were riding camels and in the souks for three and a half months. They've lived in France, Australia, England, Scotland, Ireland, Asia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, all over."

Learn more about Nicole and Keith's divorce below...

WATCH: Keith Urban 'blew' his marriage to Nicole Kidman in first 4 months in shocking confession

The Oscar winner has leaned on her young daughters for support after she split from her husband, Keith Urban, in September. The couple, who had been married for almost 20 years, finalized their divorce in January, with Nicole receiving primary custody of their children.

According to their agreement, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 15, will live with Nicole for 306 days a year, and Keith will get them for the remaining 59, when they stay with him every second weekend.

© Instagram/SilverSea The Australian star finalized her divorce in early January

Major holidays will be split between the parents, with the blonde beauty having her daughters on Mother's Day and Easter, and the country singer having them on Father's Day and Thanksgiving.

© Pascal Le Segretain The girls have been Nicole's biggest supporters amid her divorce from Keith

"The mother and father will behave with each other and each child so as to provide a loving, stable, consistent and nurturing relationship with the child even though they are divorced," their divorce documents read.

"They will not speak badly of each other or the members of the family of the other parent. They will encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families."