Meet New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye's online baker wife

The New England Patriots face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, January 25, 2026 in the AFC Championship Game. They are being led by 23-year-old MVP candidate Drake Maye. The quarterback is one of the youngest in the NFL, but is also one of the best, finishing with 4,394 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, and a dominant 14-3 record.

And Drake doesn't do it alone. By his side is his wife, Ann Michael Maye, who he met in middle school in North Carolina. The NFL WAG has become a breakout star in her own right, building a massive following on TikTok where she shares her "Bakemas" series and her new professional venture, Beyond Bakemas, which debuted on NBC Sports Boston this month.

So, who is Drake's wife? Here's everything HELLO! knows about her as she cheers on her husband who is one win away from the Super Bowl.

© Instagram Ann went to the University of North Carolina Like her husband, Ann went to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The two dated while attending the prestigious university and both left a mark. Drake left as one of the best UNC Tar Heels quarterbacks of all time, and Ann followed him to Massachusetts after he was drafted third overall in 2024. For her part, Ann graduated May 2025 with a degree in business administration and a double minor in entrepreneurship and conflict management. She celebrated her achievement with a simple Instagram post, saying: "Thank you, Carolina." While at UNC, she was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority.

© Instagram The couple went public with their relationship in 2020 Ann and Drake grew up together outside of Charlotte, North Carolina. The two went to high school together for a few years before Drake transferred schools. In 2020, the future Patriot went public with Ann when he shared a photo of the two cuddling to Instagram and writing: "Bringing in '20 with a 10."

© Instagram Ann comes from a football family Before she was born, Ann's dad played football at Wofford College in South Carolina. And her younger brother, Tad, played for the UNC Tar Heels with Drake. During the 2023 season, Tad was a backup quarterback. Tad later transferred to Coastal Carolina, where he started the 2025 Independence Bowl. In December, Tad posted a photo of himself with Ann cheering on the Patriots and his brother-in-law. Ann commented on the post: "Come back soon!"

© Instagram Drake proposed to Ann in January 2025 Five years after his first Instagram post with Ann, Drake popped the question. The quarterback asked Ann to marry him during a romantic, barefoot beachy walk. The couple both wore white outfits – Ann in a white mini dress and Drake in a white button-down and beige shorts. Drake announced the news to his 872k Instagram followers, writing: "Love doing life with you. Can’t wait to marry you!"

© Instagram They tied the knot in June 2025 Just six months after Drake asked Ann to marry him, they walked down the aisle. The two married on June 21 at the Grandfather Golf and Country Club in Linville, N.C. In a move that captured the hearts of New England fans, the couple reportedly donated all of their wedding gifts and registry proceeds to local children's shelters in their hometown. The wedding was held outdoors, with Ann's bridesmaids wearing Carolina blue dresses and Drake's groomsmen joyfully posing as an offensive line. Now, as Drake prepares for the biggest game of his life against the Broncos, Ann Michael continues to win over the region. Whether she's coaching Patriots veteran David Andrews through a recipe on her show or hitting an 8.1 score on a local pizza review, the "online baker" has officially become New England's favorite MVP off the field.