David Beckham pictured in Paris as he breaks cover following son Brooklyn's accusations

David Beckham has jetted off to Paris just one week after his son Brooklyn's explosive social media post set the internet alight. The former professional football player, who has been keeping a low profile in the days since his son's bombshell statement, was pictured on the streets of the world's fashion capital on 26 January during Paris Fashion Week's Haute Couture Spring Summer 2026 week.

David cut a casual figure in a denim co-ord and beanie as he stepped out of a black car with an oversized bag in hand. The Manchester United alum's surprise solo appearance abroad comes just three days after his middle son Romeo Beckham, 23, walked the runway for American Designer Willy Chavarria's Paris Fashion Week show on Friday.

© GC Images David Beckham is seen during the Haute Couture Spring Summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week

Romeo strutted the Paris catwalk on 23 January in a pair of slouchy jeans and a leather jacket for the menswear show as his girlfriend, DJ and model Kim Turnbull, 24, cheered him on from the front row. Romeo's younger brother Cruz, 20, and Cruz's girlfriend, songwriter Jackie Apostel, 30, later joined the couple in Paris for a double dinner date on Saturday night.

The Beckhams support Romeo in Paris

© WWD via Getty Images Romeo Beckham on the runway at the Willy Chavarria Men's Fall/Winter 2026 fashion show

After Romeo walked the 2026 Paris Fashion Week show, his family were among the first to send their congratulations on social media. Romeo's mother, fashion designer Victoria Beckham, who is no stranger to the luxury fashion world, shared a video of her son on the runway and gushed that she was "proud".

Romeo's siblings also sent their support on Instagram. His little sister Harper, 14, shared a video to her Instagram Stories on her private account, which Romeo reposted. "Yet again!! Another amazing show x @romeobeckham @willychavarria [black love heart emoji]" she wrote. Meanwhile, Cruz added: "Ohhhhhh yeahhhhhh."

More to come.