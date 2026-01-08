Cruz Beckham's girlfriend Jackie Apostel reveals plans to step into Nicola Peltz's career territory

Cruz Beckham's girlfriend Jackie Apostel has unveiled her 2026 goals in which she is allowing herself to "expect the unexpected". So far, the Brazilian-German singer-songwriter has made a name for herself as a music producer and penning songs for artists.

However, sharing a video on Instagram, Jackie, 29, revealed her hopes to write a film, which could risk her stepping into Nicola Peltz's career territory. Brooklyn Beckham's wife, 30, is an actress who has starred in films The Last Airbender and Transformers: Age of Extinction, as well as series Bates Motel.

"I really want to write a musical and I've wanted to write a musical for a really long time," Jackie said to camera, of the specific genre she'd like to get creative within. "I know it sounds lame and I know a lot of musicals are [explicit] but mine will not be.

"And I've always loved musicals. I want to write. you know, something as timeless and iconic as Grease or something you know Disney Pixar vibes. I would love that as well. I'm a huge fan of like Rio. The music is just unbelievable. In a dream world. I think 2026 is the year you make things happen and you expect the unexpected."

Jackie's fans rushed to encourage her to make the professional move. "Go for it beautiful girl…. remember, you can do whatever you want to do! I'm excited for you," wrote one. Another commented: "Uhhhh, so excited to see what this will become." While a third simply shared: "WRITE THAT MUSICAL."

Jackie is believed to have been dating Cruz, 20, for two years and spent Christmas together at his parent's Cotswolds home. They also celebrated New Year's Eve with his family in the countryside, which saw her posting her vision board to Instagram the day after.

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz is an actress

It comes as all eyes have been on the Beckhams this festive season with reports of a fallout between eldest son Brooklyn, 26, and his parents. Despite Victoria, 51, and David, 50, both sharing a public messages of support, he has continued to ignore their attempts to reach out.

Cruz became involved in the family tensions last month when he confirmed on Instagram that Brooklyn had not only blocked their parents, but also him and his siblings, Romeo, 23, and Harper, 14. ":My mum and dad would never unfollow their son... let's get the facts right," he wrote. "They woke up blocked... as did I."