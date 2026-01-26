Harper Beckham breaks cover in Paris as she puts on united front with mum Victoria

Harper Beckham has made her first public appearance since her brother, Brooklyn, took to social media on 19 January to break his silence on the Beckham family feud. Stepping out alongside her mother, Victoria Beckham, her father, Sir David Beckham, and her brothers Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20, the 14-year-old was seen during the Haute Couture Spring Summer 2026 showcase as part of Paris Fashion Week.
Walking behind her fashion designer mother, Harper was seen wearing a full-length black dress with black peep-toe heels and a black shawl. Her blonde hair was styled in loose waves, and she kept her eyeline low as she walked beside her dad.
Victoria similarly donned all-black in the form of a slinky roll-neck top and skirt. Romeo's girlfriend, DJ Kim Turnbull, and Cruz's girlfriend, songwriter Jackie Apostel, completed the Beckham pack as they headed out en masse, as the former Spice Girl is reportedly expected to receive a Knight of the National Order of Arts and Letters from the French government on Monday at the Ministry of Culture.
Romeo's appearance comes just three days after he walked the runway for American Designer Willy Chavarria's Paris Fashion Week show on Friday. Harper quietly showed her support by praising Romeo's catwalk appearance, writing on Instagram: "Yet again!! Another amazing show x @romeobeckham @willychavarria [black love heart emoji]." Romeo and Kim later joined Cruz and Jackie for a double dinner date on Saturday night to celebrate.
A Parisian outing amid the Beckham feud fallout
The outing marks the first occasion that Victoria and David have attended a public event with Romeo, Cruz, and Harper since Brooklyn's bombshell statement last week. In the message, which was posted to Brooklyn's Instagram Stories, he made a number of claims about the state of his relationship with his parents, including that they had "controlled" him as he was growing up.
He also alleged that David and Victoria had tried "endlessly to ruin" his relationship with his wife Nicola Peltz, whom he married in April 2022, and announced that he does "not want to reconcile with [his] family".
David and Victoria are yet to address the feud, which has been bubbling since last year, with any sort of public statement or address.