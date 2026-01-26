Harper Beckham breaks cover in Paris as she puts on united front with mum Victoria

Harper and David Beckham were seen during the Haute Couture Spring Summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week alongside Victoria, Cruz, and Romeo

Harper Beckham and David Beckham are seen during the Haute Couture Spring Summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week © GC Images
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
24 minutes ago
Share this:

Harper Beckham has made her first public appearance since her brother, Brooklyn, took to social media on 19 January to break his silence on the Beckham family feud. Stepping out alongside her mother, Victoria Beckham, her father, Sir David Beckham, and her brothers Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20, the 14-year-old was seen during the Haute Couture Spring Summer 2026 showcase as part of Paris Fashion Week. 

Walking behind her fashion designer mother, Harper was seen wearing a full-length black dress with black peep-toe heels and a black shawl. Her blonde hair was styled in loose waves, and she kept her eyeline low as she walked beside her dad.

Harper Beckham and David Beckham are seen during the Haute Couture Spring Summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2026 in Paris, France© GC Images
The couple were joined by their daughter Harper
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham leaving their hotel during Haute Couture Spring Summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2026 in Paris, France.© GC Images
Harper wore all-black to match her mum

Victoria similarly donned all-black in the form of a slinky roll-neck top and skirt. Romeo's girlfriend, DJ Kim Turnbull, and Cruz's girlfriend, songwriter Jackie Apostel, completed the Beckham pack as they headed out en masse, as the former Spice Girl is reportedly expected to receive a Knight of the National Order of Arts and Letters from the French government on Monday at the Ministry of Culture.

David and Victoria Beckham wear black and grey and walk out of a hotel - followed by their children© GC Images
The family put up a united front

Romeo's appearance comes just three days after he walked the runway for American Designer Willy Chavarria's Paris Fashion Week show on Friday. Harper quietly showed her support by praising Romeo's catwalk appearance, writing on Instagram: "Yet again!! Another amazing show x @romeobeckham @willychavarria [black love heart emoji]." Romeo and Kim later joined Cruz and Jackie for a double dinner date on Saturday night to celebrate.

The family attended the premiere of Netflix's documentary series Beckham© Ian West - PA Images

2022

April 9th - Brooklyn Beckham marries Nicola Peltz. Reports emerge of a dispute, as Nicola chose not to wear a dress designed by Victoria Beckham. However, in an interview with Grazia USA, Nicola said this was because Victoria's ''alterier'' couldn't make the dress, not due to a feud. 

June -  During their honeymoon, Brooklyn and Nicola do not meet up with the Beckhams, despite being on holiday nearby at the same time. 

August - Nicola appears on the cover of Tatler, where she discusses the pressure Brooklyn feels around his career, and reveals that he often seeks advice from her billionaire father. 

October -  In an interview with the Sunday Times, when Nicola was questioned about the alleged feud with Victoria she said: “No family is perfect.” 

2024

December - Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend, Kim Turbull, go public, and she begins spending time with the Beckham family. However, Brooklyn and Nicola are notably absent from any photos with Kim, who reportedly dated Brooklyn in the past, in the following months.  

2025 

March 30th - Brooklyn didn't attend his dad's early birthday party in Miami, which was organised by Victoria

April -  Romeo shuts down speculation that Kim was Brooklyn’s ex-girlfriend in a now-deleted Instagram comment: “Brooklyn and Kim never dated.” 

9th -  The Beckham family do not publicly acknowledge Brooklyn and Nicola’s third wedding anniversary. 

17th -  Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz miss Victoria Beckham’s 51st birthday party. Brooklyn does not post any birthday tribute to his mother on social media. 

May 2nd -  David Beckham celebrates his 50th birthday in London. However, Brooklyn and Nicola are notably absent and do not publicly acknowledge the occasion on social media.

5th - David shares an Instagram story from a fishing trip he planned six months earlier for his birthday, posing with his sons Cruz and Romeo. He captions the story: “You were missed @brooklynpeltzbeckham.” 

25th -  Brooklyn posts an Instagram story of himself and Nicola, appearing to take a dig at his parents, with the caption: “I always choose you.” 

August 2 - Nicola and Brooklyn renew their vows without any members of the Beckham family present at the ceremony.

October 8 - Nicola and Brooklyn do not attend the red carpet premiere of Victoria Beckham's eponymous Netflix documentary.

December 21 - Cruz Beckham posts a screenshot to his Instagram story of a Daily Mail article claiming his parents unfollowed Brooklyn. He captions the story: ''NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son...Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked… as did I.''

2026

January 19 - Brooklyn has broken his silence on the family feud rumours with a lengthy Instagram story. He shared his version of events with his 16 million followers and stated that he has no desire to reconcile with his parents.

A Parisian outing amid the Beckham feud fallout

The outing marks the first occasion that Victoria and David have attended a public event with Romeo, Cruz, and Harper since Brooklyn's bombshell statement last week. In the message, which was posted to Brooklyn's Instagram Stories, he made a number of claims about the state of his relationship with his parents, including that they had "controlled" him as he was growing up. 

David, Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham attending the GQ Awards© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hug
He accused his parents of encouraging him to sign away the "rights" to his famous name

He also alleged that David and Victoria had tried "endlessly to ruin" his relationship with his wife Nicola Peltz, whom he married in April 2022, and announced that he does "not want to reconcile with [his] family". 

Brooklyn and Nicola attend the Moncler Grenoble Fall/Winter 2025 Show in 2025 in Courchevel, France© Getty Images for Moncler
Brooklyn made a number of claims about his parents on social media, including that they don't "respect" his wife

David and Victoria are yet to address the feud, which has been bubbling since last year, with any sort of public statement or address.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More