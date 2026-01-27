Inside Patrick Dempsey's 'nightmare' first marriage to late wife with 26-year age gap

Patrick Dempsey has had numerous love interests on screen, but there's only one leading lady in his real life today: his wife Jillian, whom he married in 1999. However, years before he met the mother of his three children, the Grey's Anatomy actor was married to someone else. With an age gap of 26 years, their relationship made waves in Hollywood — and that wasn't the only reason why.

Here's what we know about Patrick's controversial first marriage.

Patrick in his early days of his career He was a teenager Patrick was just 18 years old when he met actress Rochelle Parker, who was also an acting coach and manager. At the time, Patrick was transitioning from stage acting to film. He was not yet a household name, but it wouldn't be long before he landed his breakout role.

© Getty Images Rochelle gave Patrick guidance They worked together Patrick and Rochelle—who became better known as Rocky Parker—met while working on a play together in 1984. It was a production of Brighton Beach Memoirs, in which they ironically played aunt and nephew. Not only did a romance begin, but Patrick also asked her to become his manager.

© Getty Images They kept their marriage quiet Their controversial marriage The pair tied the knot in August 1987 after three years of dating. At the time, Patrick was 21 and Rocky was 47. The couple kept their marriage a secret for two years due to their nearly three-decade age gap and the professional conflict of her being his manager.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty She was a mom-of-three Rocky's children were his age Rocky was a mother of three. Her first son was born in 1956, making him seven years older than Patrick. Her second child was just one year younger than the actor, and Rocky also had a daughter.

© Getty Images They eventually split Divorce After seven years of marriage, Patrick and Rocky divorced. She cited "irreconcilable differences," but the proceedings turned volatile when she claimed Patrick had assaulted her on the set of the 1987 movie Can't Buy Me Love. She later retracted the claims, stating she "had been advised to make those accusations" while going through the divorce.

© WireImage He's since spoken out about his ill-fated marriage Speaking out Patrick has addressed his first marriage on a few occasions, though he rarely has anything positive to say about the era. In a 2006 interview with ABC's Barbara Walters, he called it a "Freudian nightmare that is public knowledge." "I think I needed a mother," he admitted. "There were a lot of negative things that I'm still undoing from it. She had a son one year older than me."

Her death

In 2014, Rocky passed away from lung and throat cancer. She was 74 years old.