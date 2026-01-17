Tom Brady issues extremely rare comments on Gisele Bündchen divorce

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have moved on in their lives since their shocking divorce announcement in 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

The former NFL quarterback, 48, and the Brazilian supermodel, 45, tied the knot in 2009 in Santa Monica, less than three years after they first started dating. They welcomed son Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13, together before separating.

© Getty Images Tom Brady opened up about the "challenge" of his divorce coinciding with his final NFL season

Tom has since been linked with several other figures, most recently influencer Alix Earle, while Gisele is now married to Joaquim Valente, with whom she welcomed her third baby, their first child together.

While Tom has kept relatively quiet about the split, he did briefly speak on it during a conversation with Colin Cowherd on his show The Herd with reference to Aaron Rodgers and his retirement.

Tom played for the New England Patriots from 2000 to 2019, and then switched to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. While he announced his retirement in 2022, he returned for one final season, before finally hanging up his cleats in 2023. And he recalled how his decision to step away coincided with his split from Gisele.

"My last season was tough," he said. "I was going through…I had a lot of, you know, just a personal family issue and it was a challenge. It took a lot out of me in terms of my ability to continue to play. And I had 23 years of it, I didn't think I was missing anything [by] retiring."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Gisele Bündchen tells CBS Sunday Mornings about Tom Brady divorce

He explained that he'd set himself a goal of 45 years old for retirement, adding: "I felt like I always had a goal — 45. I was 45 years old, I wanted to spend time with my kids. I felt like, 'Okay, now it's time for me to be at all my kids' games. They've been to enough of their dad's games.' And Aaron's got his own decisions he's got to make."

In a previous interview, though, Tom did say that despite all the time he now has away from football, between co-parenting with his ex-wife (plus ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, with whom he shares oldest son Jack) and his duties as an NFL on FOX commentator, he can't seem to find time for much else.

© Getty Images The former quarterback and Gisele Bündchen were married from 2009 to 2022

"You know what? I don't have much time for a personal life or much time for myself, but I love working and I love my kids," he told People at the Fanatics Studios launch party earlier in January.

"I like to be busy and try to really stay fulfilled in the things I'm doing, so I'm working on some really cool projects and I'm involved with some great teams of people that are doing some really positive things."

© Instagram They welcomed a son, Benjamin, and a daughter, Vivian, who Tom co-parents now with his ex-wife

He then referred to his babies, before quickly adding: "No, they're not babies anymore," and sharing an update on their lives now. "My oldest is 18. But seeing him thrive and grow, and there's nothing greater for a parent when you're seeing your kids do well."

Benjamin "is doing great as a sophomore" and Vivian, his "little baby girl in seventh grade, is a little kick-ass volleyball player. I'm so blessed in so many parts of my life."