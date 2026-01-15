Gisele Bundchen drops biggest hint yet about baby son's name

Gisele Bundchen welcomed her third child last year; however, she has kept much of the details about her young son's life out of the spotlight, including his name.

In a new set of photos sharing an insight into her life in 2025, the mother-of-three was seen posing with a friend alongside a necklace that carried the initials of those close to her. The initials featured included a 'B' for son Benjamin, a 'V' for daughter Vivian and a 'J' for new husband, Joaquim Valente. However, obscured by her hair was another initial – an 'A'.

Other photos from Gisele's Instagram carousel included several sweet photos of her baby son. One saw the youngster being entertained by his grandfather with a guitar, while another saw him being held by his older sister in a marble swimming pool.

Other cute images saw the family's feet together in the sand, riding ponies together and Gisele reading a story to her little one.

© Instagram Gisele's necklace carried the initials of those close to her

In her caption, the 45-year-old reflected: "As the new year unfolds, my heart is full of gratitude for the moments spent recharging with my family. May this year bring you love, health, peace, and new adventures.

"May you find the courage to honor your heart's calling and to know and love yourself more deeply. Wishing you endless blessings and a beautiful journey ahead. Here's to making 2026 a truly joyful and meaningful year. Sending so much love."

Gisele's new son

The arrival of Gisele's third child was confirmed in February 2025, with TMZ announcing the news. A week before the birth, the model had shared a beautiful video of her growing baby bump as she practiced meditation.

Explaining her decision to keep her son's life private, Gisele explained in a post on Mother's Day: "I've been quiet over here but very busy living life. Sometimes, the most beautiful moments aren't shared – they're simply lived."

© Instagram Gisele's son has been kept out of the spotlight

"Lately, I've been embracing the slower rhythms, the real connections, the beauty in the lessons that come with being present," she continued. "Today, on Mother's Day, I especially miss my mom, but my heart is full."

"Being a mother, it's been my greatest gift, a journey that humbles me, teaches me, and fills me with gratitude every single day. To all the mothers out there, your love shapes the world in ways words can't describe. I see you, I honor you."

© Instagram Gisele shared several sweet family moments

Later that month, she opened up about adjusting to life with a newborn again and the difficulties that came with the role. "Now that my little one is sleeping through the night, I'm back in control of my routine," she told Vogue France.