Rachel McAdams looks incredible in black sparkly gown in red carpet outing

Rachel McAdams turned heads as she stepped onto the red carpet for the Send Help premiere in London, delivering a masterclass in understated glamour. The actress looked radiant in a sleek, floor-length black gown adorned with subtle sparkle, which caught the light beautifully against the bold red backdrop of the event.

The figure-hugging design featured a high neckline and minimalist silhouette, allowing the shimmering fabric to take centre stage.

© Getty Images Rachel McAdams attends the "Send Help" UK premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester

Rachel wore her glossy chestnut hair in soft, loose waves cascading over her shoulders, perfectly framing her fresh, glowing complexion. Her makeup was kept elegant and natural, with softly defined eyes and a rosy lip adding to her effortlessly polished look.

In close-up shots, the Mean Girls star’s timeless beauty was on full display, while full-length images showed her striking a confident pose, proving once again why she’s a red-carpet favourite.

© Getty Images for The Walt Disney (L-R) Sam Raimi, Rachel McAdams, Dylan O'Brien and Zainab Azizi

Her outing comes after the Canadian actress received her own coveted spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 47-year-old, was joined by friend and actor Domhnall Gleeson, who co-starred with her in 2013's About Time, director Sam Raimi, who helmed 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the upcoming Send Help, plus her co-star from the latter, Dylan O'Brien. Her parents Lance and Sandra McAdams also attended.

© Getty Images Rachel McAdams poses with her Star during the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony in Hollywood, California on January 20, 2026.

Also by her side was her rarely-seen partner of nearly a decade, Jamie Linden. Jamie, 45, is a screenwriter and director, best known for penning the films We Are Marshall (2006) and Dear John (2010).

He and Rachel began dating in 2016, although they keep their lives out of the public eye. They welcomed a son in 2018 and a daughter in 2020, having kept their names and identities private.

It was Rachel's first major public appearance in over a year. Her last public sighting was in June of 2024, when she attended the 77th Annual Tony Awards, where she was nominated for Best Actress in a Play for her turn in her Broadway debut, Mary Jane.

The star's output in the 2020s has been limited compared to the years prior, choosing to focus on more curated work, as well as motherhood. Her last on-screen appearance was a brief cameo in a 2024 episode of Saturday Night Live, with her last film role being 2023's Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.