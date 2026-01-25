Rachel McAdams reveals surprising admission from late Diane Keaton on set

Rachel McAdams just revealed a surprising moment she shared with the late Diane Keaton. The 47-year-old actress, who just received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, opened up about her time working with Diane and her surprising admission about acting.

In a conversation with Variety, Rachel said: "I have great moments of self-doubt in every job. I remember Diane Keaton saying to me during The Family Stone that she still felt like acting didn't come easily to her. I was so surprised by that because she's so effortless and she gives so much to it. But I still don't feel like I have the art of acting figured out."

Diane, who died October 11 at 79 of what her family later said was pneumonia, was a legendary actress. She starred in nearly 100 roles over her 50-year-career. In 1978, Diane won an Oscar for Best Actress for her role as the titular character in Annie Hall.

© Getty Images Rachel got teary eyed during her Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony

In 2005, Diane and Rachel appeared in The Family Stone together as mother-daughter. The now iconic Christmas film, which is about a large family meeting the son's love interest during the holidays, also starred Craig T. Nelson, Dermot Mulroney, Luke Wilson, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Claire Danes.

Five years later, they graced the screen together again in Morning Glory alongside Harrison Ford. During her speech at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Rachel thanked Diane, saying: "my beloved Diane Keaton, who took me under her wing like I was her own daughter."

© Getty Images It was a rare outing for the actress

She continued: "She taught me that no matter how long you've been doing this, you have to leave everything you've got on the table. Each performance, you must muster up as much love as you possibly can. And then you'll only feel like a dum-dum idiot half the time in life."

The Canadian actress is starring in the thriller Send Help, which is her first film in two years. Rachel's appearance at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony was her first in 18 months. Her last public sighting was in June of 2024, when she attended the 77th Annual Tony Awards, where she was nominated for Best Actress in a Play for her turn in her Broadway debut, Mary Jane.

© Alamy Stock Photo In her upcoming film, Rachel is stranded on an island

With Diane was there in spirit, Rachel was also joined by friend and actor Domhnall Gleeson, who co-starred with her in 2013's About Time, director Sam Raimi, who helmed 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the upcoming Send Help, plus her co-star from the latter, Dylan O'Brien. Her parents Lance and Sandra McAdams also attended.

Also by her side was her rarely-seen partner of nearly a decade, Jamie Linden. Jamie, 45, is a screenwriter and director, best known for penning the films We Are Marshall (2006) and Dear John (2010).

© FilmMagic Like Diane, Rachel is a fashion icon

He and Rachel began dating in 2016, although they keep their lives out of the public eye. They welcomed a son in 2018 and a daughter in 2020, having kept their names and identities private.