Inside Rachel McAdams' fiercely private family life with her son and daughter: 'I waited a long time'

Rachel McAdams recently stepped out into the spotlight for the first time in 18 months to receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

She was accompanied by her long-term partner, Jamie Linden - a director and screenwriter - who she has been dating since 2016.

The couple are notoriously private and value this above everything - so much so, that not very much is known about their personal lives.

© Alamy Live News. Rachel McAdams with her longterm partner Jamie Linden

What is known, however, is that they are doting parents to two children, aged seven and five.

To date, Rachel and Jamie haven't revealed their childrens' names to the public and haven't shared any pictures of them either, allowing them to live their lives in private.

Rachel McAdams talks motherhood

Rachel welcomed her first child - a son - aged 39, and has described motherhood as the "greatest thing that's ever happened to me".

© Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro The Notebook star is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life

Shortly after her son was born, she said: "It's the greatest thing that's ever happened to me, hands down." She continued - during an interview with the Sunday Times in 2018: "People say your life is not your own anymore, but I had 39 years of me. I was sick of me. I was so happy to put the focus on some other person."

She also addressed having children in her late thirties, telling the publication: "I waited so long".

© Getty Images Rachel loves being a mom

"It's just how it happened, and I didn't want to do it before it was the right time."

Rachel also said that being a mom was a lot of fun: "everything about it is interesting and exciting and inspiring to me. Even the tough days - there's something delightful about them."

A transition in her family life

Rachel and Jamie were raising their son and daughter in the countryside, but in 2024 the actress revealed they were planning on relocating to New York City.

Talking to Vogue in 2024, she said that they were "going from country living to New York living," and that the experience "will be an education" for her children.

© Getty Images Rachel and Jamie moved from the country to New York City with their young family

Her joy at welcoming a daughter

The Notebook star opened up about having a daughter during an interview in 2023. She told People that she was "so excited" when she found out she was expecting a daughter. "I didn't even realize it until I found out I was having a girl. I assumed I was having a boy. As soon as I found out I was having a girl, I didn't realize how happy I would be," she said.

Rachel continued: "I didn't know that I was secretly maybe yearning for that gift of getting to raise a girl and also how scary it is to think about raising a girl in this world."