Heidi Klum poses topless in fur coat and boots in racy new photos

Heidi Klum proved that she still had her supermodel skills in a racy new clip from her upcoming music video with Diplo. The 52-year-old went topless for the video as she donned white underwear and an oversized fur coat, and added beige knee-high boots to complete the look.

Heidi stood on an abandoned railway track at sunset with her blonde locks falling in messy waves down her back. Her upcoming song, which was recorded for her show Germany's Next Top Model, played in the background.

"Red Eye – my new song with @diplo for the 21st season of Germany's Next Top Model. Available to stream on February 13th," she wrote in the caption, quickly garnering over 70,000 likes.

The German supermodel, who has been the host and producer of the show since 2006, is no stranger to the recording studio. She previously recorded the 2006 track "Wonderland", the song "Chai Tea with Heidi" alongside Snoop Dogg in 2022, and "Sunglasses at Night" with DJ Tiësto in 2024.

The latter two songs served as the theme for Next Top Model. "I love a lot of different things than just modeling or sitting on America's Got Talent," she told Billboard.

"I love painting; I've loved designing my whole life, or coming up with crazy costume ideas for Halloween. I've always loved being a creative person. And for me, music was always part of that." As for her topless look, Heidi added that she has always been confident in her body and unafraid to showcase it.

"People always say, 'You probably got more confidence as you've gotten older,' but I have always been confident," she told People. "I have no problem walking around in my underwear. I'm not hiding in a corner."

"I've been photographing nude or in lingerie since 1992, way before Instagram. So for me, it's nothing new," she continued. "For the past 15 years, other people are now doing what I've been doing for 30 years. Instead of being in my little bottoms in a magazine, I'm on Instagram. It's the same thing."

The mom of four explained that aging "doesn't matter" to her, and that she feels more herself in her 50s than ever. "I don't have this age-shaming or body-shaming thing. I feel like everyone should do what they want to do. I like to run around sexy – even now at 52."

Heidi maintains her lithe figure thanks to consistent workouts and a balanced diet, and shared her approach to healthy eating with Women's Health.

"One thing [the kids and I] do every morning is have a smoothie," she detailed. She added that lunch on film sets can often be hard to resist. "There's pasta, bread, chicken, fish and vegetables. I'll eat everything but the pasta and bread. Do I want pasta? I do. I choose not to eat it…it's not like I don't [indulge], just not all the time."

Heidi stressed the importance of balancing diet and exercise as a middle-aged woman, due to the slowing down of metabolism. "Your metabolism definitely changes when you turn 40," she explained. "I always thought, 'That's not going to happen to me.' But it is happening to me. If I indulge more, I have to exercise more. I've figured out what works for me."