Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus reveals tragic death of her baby girl

Cori Broadus, the daughter of Snoop Dogg, is mourning the heartbreaking loss of her baby girl just weeks after bringing her home from hospital.

Cori shared the devastating news on Instagram on Saturday, January 31, revealing that her daughter, Codi, had died only 20 days after being discharged from the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), where she had spent the first 10 months of her life.

© Getty Images Cori has spoken bravely about her struggles as a NICU mom

"Monday, I lost the love of my life. My Codi," Cori shared on her Instagram Stories, alongside a black-and-white photo of herself cradling her infant daughter in hospital. In a subsequent post, she reshared an earlier update celebrating Codi's long-awaited return home. "20 days later? Dawg I'm sick," she added, capturing the depth of her grief.

Codi was born in February 2025, more than three months premature, and immediately required intensive medical care. Broadus had been open with followers throughout her daughter's prolonged hospital stay, frequently sharing updates and expressing gratitude for the support she received during what she described as an emotionally exhausting and humbling journey.

© FilmMagic Cori with her parents and brother Cordell

On January 6, less than a month before Codi's death, Cori announced that her daughter had finally been released from the NICU. "She's home," she wrote at the time, posting photos and videos of the pair cuddling in bed. "Thank you for every prayer, every message, every ounce of love. God heard them all."

Six months after Codi's birth, Cori spoke about the realities of being a NICU mother, describing her daughter as resilient and full of spirit despite her fragile health.

© Variety via Getty Images Snoop and Cori are very close

"That girl is so feisty," she told US Weekly. "She's so resilient and strong. She just has so much character… Yeah, the circumstances are not what you thought they would be, but it could be worse."

She also spoke openly about the emotional toll of watching other families leave the hospital while her own journey continued. "Sometimes I go in [the NICU] and I can't stop crying," she shared, recalling the compassion shown by medical staff who reassured her that her feelings were normal. "You gotta trust in God and trust His plan. Everybody's plan looks a little different."

© Getty Images Cori Broadus, with father rapper Snoop Dogg, and mother Shante Broadus

Codi was Cori's first child with her fiancé, Wayne Deuce. Cori is one of three children Snoop Dogg shares with his wife, Shante Broadus, and the rapper has often spoken publicly about his close bond with his family.